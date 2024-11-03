Vancouver's typical gloomy weather forecast ahead for most of the week

November kicked off with a soggy start this weekend, and it looks as though we’ll keep seeing the typical Raincouver weather this week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), this week will start and end on a rainy note.

Today there’s a 40% chance of showers that will trickle overnight into Monday, where rain is forecast in Vancouver for the entire day with highs of 13ºC.

However, Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a quick relief to the rain, with sunny skies forecast with highs around 8ºC to 9ºC. But don’t forget your jacket in the evenings as the temperature will drop by a few degrees.

Sadly, sunny spells are forecast to wane as the weekend nears. Thursday has a 40% chance of showers, rising to 70% in the evening. Friday is forecast to see similarly dreary skies.

Oh, how we miss the summer weather. Don’t forget your umbrellas this week, folks!