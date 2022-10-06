As many get set to sit down for their Thanksgiving meals or head out of town for a long weekend adventure, the weather is going to be unseasonably dry for most of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts it will be a bright, sunny, and warm Saturday and Sunday in Vancouver.

On Saturday expect the temperatures to reach as high as 21°C and 25°C inland.

Sunday the temperatures will drop slightly to a high of 20°C and 23°C inland.

Overnight expect it to be a little chilly with lows around 9°C to 10°C over the weekend.

However, on Monday the weather will look a little more on par with a typical fall season with a return of some much-needed moisture.

Vancouver can expect a cloudy and windy Monday with a 60% chance of showers.

Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 16°C.

Don’t be discouraged by this dip in cooler weather as experts say the region really needs it right now.

Eastern Fraser Valley under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

That rain and cooler weather are hopefully going to help tackle three wildfires that are currently burning in the province, including one in a regional park in Coquitlam.

The smoke from the fires is so bad that an air quality advisory has been issued for the eastern Fraser Valley and experts suggest things won’t clear up until conditions improve.

The advisory was initially initiated Tuesday after the regional district said that wildfires near Chilliwack Lake, near Hope, and Washington State had caused high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Smoke from these wildfires is impacting municipalities like Agassiz, Chilliwack, and Hope.

The #airquality advisory initiated Oct. 4 for the eastern Fraser Valley has been continued due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter, mostly due to smoke from #wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack, near Hope and in Washington. Learn more: https://t.co/lU5eGFgw5i pic.twitter.com/MncjOCFAVB — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the air quality and hazy conditions in Metro Vancouver and the Central Fraser Valley are improving thanks to the “onshore flow of cleaner marine air.”

“The wildfire burning in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam is producing less smoke than previous days, although the occasional release of smoke may continue to contribute to these hazy conditions,” Metro Vancouver said.

Good morning from #Minnekhada Regional Park. The fire line held overnight, and ground crews are directly suppressing hotspots throughout the park. Intermittent smoke may still be seen today, especially from the cliff-side areas. pic.twitter.com/wkxt0dxrlD — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) October 5, 2022

Until there is a significant change to the weather, the regional district said it does not expect the air quality to change.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes,” it added.

Metro Vancouver urges locals to limit their time outside, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. This advice is especially for people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, infants, children, older adults, outdoor workers, or people experiencing homelessness.

If you are experiencing symptoms like chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing, seek medical attention and call 911 in case of an emergency.