Vancouver high school on lockdown as police respond to undisclosed incident

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
May 6 2021, 11:20 am
Vancouver Technical Secondary school (Google)

UPDATE: Police said the situation has now been resolved.

ORIGINAL STORY: An East Vancouver high school is currently on lockdown while VPD respond to what they have only described as an “incident.”

On Twitter, police said Vancouver Technical Secondary School is currently on lockdown but did not provide any further details.

They noted that drivers in the area of Grandview Highway and Slocan Street should expect delays as a result, and are advising others to simply avoid the area.

