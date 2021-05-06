Vancouver high school on lockdown as police respond to undisclosed incident

UPDATE: Police said the situation has now been resolved.

#VanTraffic: Police incident at the Vancouver Technical Secondary School has been resolved and traffic is now open. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/XmFabM1xq1 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 6, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: An East Vancouver high school is currently on lockdown while VPD respond to what they have only described as an “incident.”

On Twitter, police said Vancouver Technical Secondary School is currently on lockdown but did not provide any further details.

They noted that drivers in the area of Grandview Highway and Slocan Street should expect delays as a result, and are advising others to simply avoid the area.

#VanTraffic: Police are responding to an incident at Vancouver Technical Secondary School. The school is on lockdown. Drivers should expect traffic disruptions and avoid the area of Grandview Hwy and Slocan Street. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 6, 2021