5 spots around Vancouver that are oh so perfect in the summer

When the sun shines in Vancouver, it’s difficult to imagine a prettier, more vibrant place to be. Beaches abound with volleyballers and sunbathers, bikes whiz across the city and around the famed seawall, while standup paddleboarders and kayakers glide through the Burrard Inlet. Bustling coffee shops serve some of the west coast’s most note-worthy coffee and patios ring with laughter.

Whether you’re opting for more of an action-packed or relaxing summer in the city, good food is a must, which is why our bucket list items below all are conveniently located close to some of the city’s best eateries — you’re welcome. And to make it extra sweet, each location has takeout options through SkipTheDishes so you can pick up your food and bring it with you.

To help inspire all of your summer wanderlust, we’ve curated a list of five gems around Vancouver that are oh so perfect in the summer months.

Stanley Park

The 400-hectare natural rainforest park is world-renowned for a reason. Offering scenic views of the water and mountains, and kilometres of trails with majestic trees, a day at Stanley Park is a must for any summer bucket list.

To optimize your time at the park, on the trails, or at any of the beautiful beaches in the park, we recommend pre-ordering The Forager Sandwich (think compressed mushrooms, green chickpea hummus, sprouts, tomato, on delectable, rustic wheat bread) and a cold Park House Blonde Ale from Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant. How does enjoying a burger and a brew al fresco under a shady oak sound?

Olympic Village

Olympic Village is one of the most perfect locations to rent kayaks or hop on an aqua bus to zip around the local waterways. With various outdoor seating areas, it’s a great spot for watching the world go by with a gelato in hand or reading your morning paper. Located close to Main Street Science World SkyTrain, it’s a convenient spot to meet friends before setting off on a walk or bike along the pretty seawall toward Granville Island or Kitsilano.

To ensure the best start to your day, pre-order a coffee and a tasty treat from Terra Breads –– like the cinnamon cardamom cruffin and an oat milk latte. Or take an artisan sandwich with you for your lunch — the house-roasted wild salmon, pickled red onions, arugula and dill caper mayonnaise on their country bread has us drooling.

English Bay

Waterside picnics are obligatory in Vancouver during the summer. For stunning views and a convenient location, we opt for either English Bay or Sunset Beach.

Combine your sunbathing with brunch and order a meal for pick-up from The Basic on Davie. Try their ‘Brit’ breakfast specialty — sausage, bacon, eggs, baked beans, and grilled tomato with toast, or the tofu scramble if you’d prefer to go meat-free. And there’s always the blueberry, banana pancake option if you have a sweet tooth.

Commercial Drive

Summer days can inspire a wardrobe revamp and where better to explore the thrift stores than on the Drive – it’s quirky, trendy, and just the right amount of grimy.

Retail therapy is sure to work up an appetite so why not order from one of the Drive’s popular Italian eateries, Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria and enjoy lunch with a view of the city at Grandview Park. We recommend the Pizza Bianca with roasted garlic, gorgonzola, Fior di latte, dry figs, arugula, and speck (smoked prosciutto), drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Deer Lake Park

Take a scenic morning walk around Deer Lake Park and you could be in with a chance of spotting wildlife — like majestic, great blue herons fishing, turtles sunning themselves on logs, or even a beaver building a dam.

Once you feel peckish, place your order from Hon Sushi. Share a Sashimi and Sushi Combo for lunch and enjoy a selection of salmon and tuna sashimi, plus salmon, tuna, Ebi, hokkigai, and chopped scallop sushi. Once you’re satisfied, head to the north of the park to check out the Burnaby Art Gallery, Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, Burnaby Village Museum, and more.

