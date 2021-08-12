Vancouver's Pacific Central named most stressful train station in Canada

There’s no denying that Central Pacific train station in Vancouver is a beautiful, and iconic building, and facility.

However, according to a new study, it’s also the most stressful station in all of the country.

Researchers figured this out in quite a fascinating way, using Google reviews, but not the numbered score.

When it does come to its overall Google rating, Pacific Central isn’t too bad, with 3.8 stars.

But, what the researchers at Fleet Logging did was use an online sentiment analysis tool called TensiStrength, which essentially measured the stress content of the written reviews. The numbers essentially meant nothing.

Essentially, after they input the various reviews into this tool, it told them how much stress and relaxation the reviews were expressing on a scale of one to five, with five being most stressful.

Using this interesting methodology, researchers found that Pacific Central station in Vancouver had the highest percentage of stressful reviews compared to other train stations in Canada.

The analysis revealed that 47.9% of the Vancouver station’s reviews signalled signs of stress.

Daily Hive did its own analysis, and these were some of the most stressful reviews they found through Google.

Many of the “stressful” reviews had to do with parking, and too few food options.

Still, not quite as bad as some of the stations in Europe which garnered a 100% stress rate.