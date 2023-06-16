There is nothing like a cold and crisp vodka soda on a sunny summer day, and one of Vancouver’s favourite brands just got a makeover just in time for the start of summer.

Introducing Nude’s new slim can — it’s the same OG taste but with a newly refreshed look.

Every Nude Vodka Soda can has now been changed over to the slim 355ml version for a sleeker vibe and it has people talking.

Not to worry though, the can is the only thing that has changed — meaning Nude’s fan-favourite formulation is still the same; free of sugar, sweeteners, gluten, and carbs, with only 100 calories per can.

It’s Nude’s commitment to creating the best available canned alcoholic drinks that are better for you. Each and every beverage is crafted with triple-distilled, gluten-free vodka, gin, or tequila.

A groundbreaking refreshment and the very first five percent ready-to-drink vodka soda in Canada, Nude Vodka Soda has been based in Vancouver since 2017, and the company has gone on to earn the title BC Business’s Most Loved BC Brand three years in a row.

While the cans are a new modern look, they will also help Nude transition to plastic-free packaging in the near future, a win for us and the environment.

So enjoy this new Nude, available across the country wherever your favourite alcohol-based drinks are sold. Don’t forget to check out the whole Nude lineup, featuring the Nude Gin Soda, Nude Tequila Soda, Nearly Nude Vodka Smash, the popular Nude Pink Lemonade, and the Nude Vodka Soda 12-variety pack with raspberry-lemon, arctic berry, cran-raspberry, and black cherry flavours for a perfect summer drink.