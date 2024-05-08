NewsReal EstateHumour & WeirdUrbanized

"Literal shack": Vancouver home garners attention thanks to asking price

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 8 2024, 6:48 pm
"Literal shack": Vancouver home garners attention thanks to asking price
Re/Max Treeland Realty

A Vancouver home being listed on the real estate market for the first time is garnering attention for its high asking price.

Located at 3563 East 25th Avenue, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with only 628 sq ft is selling for a whopping $1,649,000.

Re/Max Treeland Realty’s listing calls the home a “rare opportunity.”

vancouver home price

Re/Max Treeland Realty

It has been listed for less than the assessed value, which BC Assessment currently has at $1,721,000.

Built in 1937, the listing says the small rented home is of “little or no value.”

A post on X about the “literal shack” has led to tons of engagement about the state of land value in Vancouver.

On the note of land value, BC Assessment says that the building only makes up $10,000 of the total value, with the land valued at $1,711,000.

While there are no pictures of the home’s interior, the listing does feature some exterior shots.

Re/Max Treeland Realty

The home’s land value has jumped massively since 2015, when it was valued at $773,000.

vancouver home price

Re/Max Treeland Realty

While some have commented on the state of the home, others would entertain the idea of a home like this.

One user on X said, “If this was in decent shape, I’d be so happy with a little house like this.”

Someone else joked that it wasn’t the land.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Humour & Weird
+ Urbanized

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop