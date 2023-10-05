Vancouver Giants to wear hilarious referee uniforms one game this season

The Vancouver Giants are making a bold fashion statement by donning some unique black-and-white striped jerseys for referee appreciation night. These unique uniforms will be worn for one game only on October 22 against the Spokane Chiefs.

The jerseys look exactly like the typical ones worn by referees during hockey games across all levels.

The jerseys are part of a fundraising event put on by the Giants in support of referees, a group that often doesn’t get much recognition in the hockey world. The sport has also been searching for more referees as numbers dwindle, a phenomenon made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our goal with this game is twofold: first, to acknowledge the hard work that on-ice officials do to ensure the game is safe and fair, and second, to shine a spotlight on officiating at the grassroots level here in BC,” said Giants VP of Operations Pete Toigo. “Hockey can’t be played without officials. By hosting this game, we want to encourage youth to get involved in officiating and also show support for officials at all levels, who deserve more respect.”

Because the Giants will be wearing these black-and-white striped jerseys, the on-ice officials for this game will have their own special uniform. The details of that uniform have not yet been revealed.

This is just one of many exciting theme nights the Vancouver Giants have planned for this upcoming 2023-24 season. Some other highlights include the Teddy Bear Toss on December 12 and Nickelodeon Night on March 3.

All the jerseys that will be worn by the players in this special game will be made available for purchase through auction. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these unique pieces, make sure to check out the Elevate Auctions website between Sunday, October 8, and Tuesday, October 24 when the auction will be live.