12 Vancouver companies hiring over 175 positions this December

Looking for new career opportunities in December?
Trulioo
- Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. By providing secure access to GlobalGateway, Trulioo’s marketplace of identity data and services, organizations can instantly verify the identities of five billion people and 330 million businesses worldwide through a single API. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.
- Jobs: Truiloo is hiring for more than 60 positions, including Account Executive (Customer Expansion), Inbound Sales Development Representative, Project Coordinator- Solutions Engineering Department, Product Manager – II, Product Manager II – Platform, Strategic Account Executive (Customer Expansion), Business Analyst, Cloud Engineer, Junior Quality Assurance Engineer, Business Development Representative, Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Success Manager, Implementation Specialist, Junior Project Coordinator, Events Marketing Manager, Senior SEO (B2B) Strategist, Senior UX/UI Designer, IT Support, Recruitment Coordinator, Product Manager – Fraud, and Product Manager II.
- Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits. Learning opportunities include their Education, Training, & Certification Policy and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!
- More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe. For more information visit: Trulioo’s career page.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring Full Stack Developers, Senior Full Stack Developers, a QA Co-op, and an Engineering Manager.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.
Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career, and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: Their growing team is currently hiring: Android Engineer, Data Analysts, Engineering Manager, Growth Lead – Livestreaming, Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Data Engineer – Data Analytics, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, iOS Engineers – all levels, and Systems Administrator.
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles) employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, your birthday off, maternity and parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.
Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing, and delivery platforms, Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include Data Engineer, Digital Marketing Analyst, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Specialist, UX/UI Designer, Video Editor, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), B2B Sales Manager, Customer Service Representative, Backend Engineer, IT Infrastructure Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Frontend Engineer, Salesforce Administrator, Senior IT Project Manager, Systems Administrator, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Commit
- Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today.
- Jobs: All full-time remote – Engineering Partner, Business Development Associate, Developer Advocate, Manager – Communication and Events, Account Manager – Engineering Success, Head of Community, Director – Marketing, and VP Growth
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit their careers page. Or, if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
Diligent
- Who: Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Its innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance, and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose.
- Jobs: Client Partner, Specialist / Sr. Specialist, Senior Site Reliability Engineer (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer – Web Application Development (Java/Scala) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Backend) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Cloud Infrastructure) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Frontend) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (NLP) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Scala/Java) (Remote Friendly), Site Reliability Engineer (Remote Friendly), Software Engineer (Frontend), Senior Accountant (6-month Contract), Sales Development Representative, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Contract), Talent Sourcer (Contract), Group Product Manager, Product Manager, Senior Product Manager, Account Executive, Channel Manager – Sales – Latin America & Caribbean, Public Sector State – Local and Education (SLED) Account Executive (Remote Friendly), Senior Customer Account Manager (Remote Friendly)
- Perks: Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salaries, paid days off to volunteer in their community, relocation opportunities to Diligent’s international offices, and other perks to keep their minds and bodies healthy. Diligent prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen.
- More: You can learn more about Diligent openings on their careers page.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Front End Developer Web, Client Services Representative – Overnight Shift, Python Applications Developer, and a Ui/Ux Designer
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to their careers page.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing, all *without* putting in 60+ hours of work weekly.
- Jobs: Javascript Developer – Scheduling, UK Customer Representative, Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer, Technical Recruiter, Project Manager – Jane Identity, Senior Javascript Developer – Architecture, Customer Support
- Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if their mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building. But still, they take care of their staff through providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Dr.Bill
- Who: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.
- Jobs: Dr.Bill is growing quickly and currently hiring for a Senior Manager – Software Development, Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Senior Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Marketing Copywriter, Sales Consultants, Senior Manager – Operations, and Project Manager.
- Perks: As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.
- More: You can learn more about Dr.Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Ready
- Who: At Ready, they connect guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. They’re redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include Director of Marketing, Marketing Campaign & Events Coordinator, Digital Marketing Specialist, Senior Front End Developer, and Senior Back End Developer.
- Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of an established parent company iQmetrix, an award-winning employer.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit their career page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator – Recruitment; Career Services Advisor; Career Services Coordinator; National Alumni Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Intermediate Project Manager; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer – Government Team; Proposal Writer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; and Associate Manager, Marketing Campaigns, to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for an Integration Architect, Technical Architect, Solution Architect, Salesforce Developer, and Business Development Manager.
- Perks: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.