Almost exactly 19 months ago, the previous makeup of Vancouver City Council rejected OneCity Vancouver councillor Christine Boyle’s motion to expedite the review process for new affordable housing buildings up to 12 storeys.

As Boyle’s first member motion following re-election, she is resubmitting this motion for reconsideration by the new makeup City Council, dominated by the ABC Vancouver party’s super majority.

Under her forthcoming motion, new affordable housing building proposals — such as social housing, below-market rental housing, and co-op housing — up to 12 storeys would not need to seek rezoning and undergo a public hearing with City Council and can instead go straight to the development permit application reviewed by City staff.

This would serve to reduce the timeline and uncertainty for each project and in effect reduce risk and borrowing costs, which are costs passed on to the low-income tenants. Affordable housing would be realized faster under such a scenario.

“Mayor Ken Sim committed to non-partisanship, cooperation and comity in his inaugural address. I would like to take him at his word. Here is an opportunity for him to live up to his commitments,” said Boyle in a statement.

“This motion does exactly what the community housing sector says they need to deliver the affordable homes Vancouverites deserve. It reduces red tape, it simplifies processes, it reduces costs — and it builds a city where working people, seniors and young families can afford to live. A better city — for all of us.”

Boyle notes her motion’s policy and intended goals have the broad support of non-profit housing operators and activists.

She also suggested the motion aligns with ABC’s campaign platform promise of expediting and streamlining housing by reforming the review processes.

Her original motion in 2021 proposed changes in zoning districts largely located within the Kitsilano, Fairview, Mount Pleasant, Grandview-Woodland, and Marpole neighbourhoods and allowing added height and density for social housing in other residential zoning districts, including single-family neighbourhoods and mixed commercial-residential areas.

In May 2021, City Council rejected the original motion in a 7-3 vote, with only Boyle, then-Mayor Kennedy Stewart, and then-councillor Jean Swanson voting in support.

“Throughout my tenure at the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), the lack of affordable housing was a constant refrain from the membership in their respective efforts to attract talent of all types and income levels,” said Charles Gauthier, the former president and CEO of the DVBIA.

“If Vancouver is intent on growing and diversifying its economy into the future, and being welcoming to all, it’s imperative that the City fully utilizes the tools in its box, and add more tools, to fast track the approval and construction of much more non-market housing. I’m pleased to throw my unconditional support behind Councillor Boyle’s motion.”