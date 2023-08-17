Get ready to fall in love with your dream home on the West Side, thanks to some new luxurious homes set for development by Enera Enterprises.

Introducing the Astrid neighbourhood, a collection of two- and three-bedroom town and garden homes in Vancouver’s historic Cambie Village.

Surrounded by tree-lined streets, Astrid homes are refined and elegant, with traditional columns, arched windows, and brick, complimented with a modern panel exterior and rooftop decks for a personal living experience.

Perfect for your growing family, the design aspects of Astrid’s homes mesh with convenience, elevating your daily routine with ease for uncompromising living plus a sense of style.

Designed for everyday living

With a selection of two contemporary interior colour schemes; Ash and Heather, engineered flooring throughout, roller blinds, high-efficiency LED lighting, and a flex room to customize for your needs — living at Astrid will be truly elevated.

Not to mention stainless-steel Bosh appliances (wall oven, fridge, dishwasher, hood fan, gas range, and built-in microwave), quartz countertops in the kitchen, and soaker tubs and porcelain tiles in the bathroom — each and every design detail has been chosen for a sleek finish.

There’s also a convenient elevator from the parkade to the courtyard.

You’ll be within walking distance to Queen Elizabeth park, the Hillcrest community centre, renowned shopping destinations, quality restaurants, and the King Edward Sky Train Station, for a quick trip to the rest of the city.

You’ll find schools for all levels nearby, from kindergarten up to post-secondary, while hospitals, clinics, and other health care options are also extremely close to this community.

Need some green spaces to get moving and absorb nature? Bloedel Conservatory and VanDusen Botanical Garden are top picks.

Astrid is just getting started

Recently, Astrid celebrated their ground-breaking event, inviting curious community members and prospective buyers to check out the building site and usher in the next phase of development.

If these upcoming homes in Vancouver’s coveted Crombie Village seem like the perfect fit for you, visit the Astrid Living website to learn more and book a virtual tour. This project is set for completion by Summer 2025.