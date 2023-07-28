We tried this local BC cider brand and it’s perfect for summer

On a sun-drenched day, few things rival the refreshment of a cool, crisp cider — and we’ve found the perfect one for summer that really hits the spot.

Enter Wards Cider, a range of local ciders crafted from homegrown, handpicked heirloom cider apples by Wards Cidery in the heart of the Okanagan Valley.

The brand is known for its natural and well-balanced beverages, ideal for a variety of palates, including creative cocktail-inspired ciders, tea-infused ciders, and, of course, classic apple ciders.

The cidery itself is an authentic, farm-crafted cidery situated on a unique and historic fifth-generation family-owned orchard. Throughout the summer season, it holds orchard picnics under the boughs of old-growth apple trees with live music from local musicians — creating the perfect setting for visitors to try its delicious beverages.

And for visitors seeking a cozy retreat, there is a newly renovated vineyard cottage onsite, nestled against vines and orchard rows, that’s available for booking year-round. It features two patios with a BBQ and a fire table, as well as expansive lake, mountain, and city views.

With the dream of an idyllic day spent sipping ciders in a sunny orchard on our minds, we picked up some Wards Cider to try for ourselves. Here’s what we thought.

Wards’ Original is crafted from three different estate-grown cider apples: Belle de Boskoop, Bulmer Norman, and Bramley. It’s made using an old recipe that’s been passed down for five generations. The apples are gently cool-pressed and slow-fermented using premium champagne yeast to craft a crisp, light, and delicious cider.

This attention to detail really shines through in the final product. It’s bright, vibrant, and bursting with the inviting aroma of fresh green apples. When it comes to flavour, this Original offers subtle hints of honeydew melon and pear, creating a delicious blend of tastes that make it balanced and easy to drink. We think it would make the perfect addition to any barbecue to enjoy alongside different meats and sandwiches.

Feeling aromatic? This lively and crisp cider has a real kick to it! It’s the perfect blend of juicy apple and all-natural ginger. Subtly sweet on first sip, it offers slight notes of pear followed by a touch of spice. Coupled with its overall lightness, the Ginger Apple Cider makes for an invigorating and refreshing beverage. If you’re a fan of ginger ale, you’ll love this one.

This would pair beautifully with any dish that features some richness, such as some Miami-style short ribs, ginger chicken, or an Asian-inspired stir fry. Simply delicious!

Not only does this clear, pale pink beverage look beautiful in a glass, but it tastes incredible too. Infused with blackcurrant, plum, beet juice, and hisbiscus, the classy Cider Rosé offers gorgeous fruit-forward flavours. Think bright, succulent berries, mixed with a hint of tartness.

Our favourite of the three — it’s crisp, refreshing, unique, and leaves a lasting impression. It would pair really well with different fruits and cheeses.

