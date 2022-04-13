Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu, Akshon Esports

One of the province’s biggest fighting game tournaments is set to make its return later this month.

After a four-year hiatus, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver Battle Royale will make its return with Vancouver Battle Royale: Resurrection, taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre on the weekend of April 23.

The event hosted by The Gaming Stadium in partnership with Vancouver Street Battle and Mountainside Games will feature the most games of any tournament ever run in the province to date with over 20 different titles and a grand total of $15,000 up for grabs.

“VBR is a special event for both TGS and VSB. In 2018 we hosted VBR in the current home of TGS and it was the starting point for the company TGS has become. Bringing it back was a no-brainer for us as it has a tremendous sentimental value not only internally but also for the entire Pacific Northwest gaming community,” said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. “We are super thankful to VSB, MSG, and of course our partners at the Vancouver Convention Centre for being with us at VBR. We look forward to an amazing event!”

Along with the usual fighting game titles such as Guilty Gear Strive and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the event will also feature multiple card game tournaments such as Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic the Gathering.

On top of the tournaments taking place, Vancouver Battle Royale will also feature events hosted by Anirevo, one of Vancouver’s biggest anime conventions. The organization will be hosting a variety of events including contests and panels.

While the event is fast approaching, it’s still not too late for interested participants to register for tournaments with late registration running until April 20 while spectator passes will be available the whole time and will be available on-site as well.

The learn more about the event and register for a tournament check the event’s smash.gg event page.