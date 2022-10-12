Vancouver Aquarium is hosting spooky Fin-tastic Fall Days events this month (PHOTOS)

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for something a little different this year, why not check out some creatures from beneath the sea?

Throughout the entire month of October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of spooky surprises for the whole family to enjoy.

From creepy crawly critters to slithering serpents, you’re sure to get a thrill out of the fantastic frights in store.

Spooky Wet Lab

The aquarium’s new spooky Wet Lab is definitely not for the faint of heart. Roll up your sleeves and reach into the waters of a covered tank to discover what’s lurking beneath. There’s no telling what might be brushing against your hand, but the mystery makes it all the more fun.

You’ll also be able to discover a diverse array of marine invertebrates, including crabs, sea anemones, sea stars, sea urchins, and sea cucumbers in the uncovered touch tanks

Eerie Animals Up Close

Ready for some close-up encounters of the animal kind? This fall, you can get face-to-face with some mysterious creatures. You could meet a colourful rainbow boa constrictor, a hairy Brazilian tarantula, or even a hissing cockroach. Also, discover a diverse array of marine invertebrates, including crabs, sea anemones, sea stars, sea urchins and sea cucumbers in our uncovered touch tanks.

Explore the Trick or Trout maze

This pint-sized adventure is perfect for little ones. Try not to get lost as you wander through a Halloween-themed maze. Finding your way out promises plenty of fall fun.

Scavenger Hunt

Embark on an epic scavenger hunt with your family and friends as you venture through the aquarium’s galleries in search of some pesky ghosts that have been haunting the building. If you manage to complete the hunt, you’ll be awarded with a small prize.

New 4D experience

The aquarium’s 4D theatre brings learning to life with thrilling special effects and features. October’s immersive experience tells the story of a fish called Dunk, who loses his lucky pebble, and sets out to find it with his best friends Splash, Bubbles, and Ripple. From visiting the beautiful kelp forest to seeing an active underwater volcano, join them as they explore the ocean and meet all kinds of characters along the way.

Taste some hearty fall treats

From fall-themed mac and cheese to sweet potato poutine, the aquarium’s café is going all out to bring you and your family some tasty seasonal eats. Sip on a pumpkin spice latte or apple cider as you explore the gallery rooms and take in the sights from the sea.

To book tickets to the limited-time Fin-tastic Fall Days event at Vancouver Aquarium, click here.

When: October 1 to October 31

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Starting at $37.95 — Available here