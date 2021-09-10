Find tasty deals with a new anti-food waste app in Vancouver

Want an app that helps you save money and the planet?

According to Too Good To Go, a social impact company fighting food waste, 13,000 tonnes of food is thrown away in Vancouver every year.

The goal of the anti-food waste app is to bring that number down and empower people to fight food waste in their own communities.

By connecting businesses with excess food to hungry folks, anyone can rescue perfectly good meals from being thrown out. And, they’ll get the eats for an incredible value.

The Too Good To Go app is free to use and it’s easy to quickly connect to your next meal.

Reps say food waste is responsible for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and “reducing food waste is the #1 action we can take to help fight climate change.”

“In Canada, we waste over 50% of the food we produce. Vancouverites can help join the fight against food waste and make a difference,” they say.

The app is now live in Vancouver and you can download it to explore what meals, treats, and surprise bags are available nearby and see which restaurants are participating.

Plus, more partners that not only have great food but also support the zero-waste movement are joining all the time, so check it out if you want a new way to cut back on both food waste and food delivery habits.