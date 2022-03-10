Snotty by nature: Vancouver allergy season returns with a vengeance

Goodbye, clear sinuses! It’s allergy season in Vancouver, and the sneezing and wheezing is back.

It’s being made worse by rising tree pollen levels in the city, according to an allergy specialist at St. Paul’s Hospital.

Dr. Amin Kanani, who is also a clinical associate professor in the allergy and immunology division at UBC, says global warming is partly to blame.

As the weather continues to change, trees are blooming for longer periods, and their pollen is getting more powerful.

Beautiful as they are, they might also have you coughing, sneezing, itching, and generally feeling like your head is stuffed full of cotton. It’s not a nice feeling, and it could be especially bad in Vancouver over the next few months.

“The two main allergy seasons we have in BC are tree pollen and grass pollen, and tree pollen starts generally February,” says Kanani.

“The pollen count has really gone up these past couple of weeks, which is not unexpected.”

Kanani says that lines up with what he’s seen in clinics, with more and more patients coming in with complaints about allergies.

“These plants, particularly alder … it’s the type of tree that tends to thrive more with the changing climate,” he says.

The main trees that cause symptoms are alder and birch.

“Pollen counts get very high — into the 1,000s of grains of pollen per cubic metre of their pollen. The tree pollens are spread by wind, so the pollen is very tiny. It’s microscopic,” he says.

“You can’t see it, but it floats around and is very easy to bring into our nose or get in our eyes.”

He recommends getting confirmatory testing from an allergist if you’re having serious issues with your well-being because of the pollen.

For mild symptoms, do a saline nasal rinse or take antihistamines. From there, the next step is a prescription nasal spray or immunotherapy.

“We can expose people to small amounts of what they’re allergic to and slowly desensitize them to it,” he says.

One of the methods is by shot, whereas a newer one is a tablet that dissolves under your tongue.

Kanani adds tree pollen season will last until the end of May, but that’s when grass pollen starts. Grass pollen season goes until August, so it may be a long spring and summer for Vancouverites with allergies.