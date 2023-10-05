Heads up, travellers, if you’re going to pass through Vancouver International Airport today, you might notice some exciting activity today thanks to an emergency-response exercise.

Vancouver Airport hosts this federally mandated multi-agency emergency exercise every year.

“Safety and security is our top priority,” said Senior Communications Specialist Shruti Ashok.

The exercise is taking place between 8 am to 4 pm.

Over 150 participants will be taking part in the exercise from 15 different agencies, including the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

“This training provides crucial opportunities to practice emergency response plans with business partners and the airport community.”

Ashok told Daily Hive that while you might see some activity with volunteers and staff taking part in the exercise moving through the terminal, it shouldn’t interrupt or disturb you or airport operations.

Signs will also be posted around the exercise location at Vancouver Airport to remind the public about the drill.

“All information and updates related to the large-scale emergency simulation will be prefaced by Exercise Exercise, Exercise to not create confusion with regular operations.”

Ashok added that in the past, these sorts of exercises have generated enquiries from the public.

“As part of the airport’s ongoing effort to provide reliable, up-to-date information on activities, please be aware that events on October 5 are simulated and a routine part of emergency planning.”

For regular updates, follow @yvrairport on X.