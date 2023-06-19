Vacation combo: How to fly to Hawaii and Australia under $1K from YVR

YVR Deals has found a way for you to fly to two stunning dream vacation spots without breaking the bank this fall.

According to the flight deal expert, folks flying out of Vancouver can find flights to break up their trip to Australia with a stop in Hawaii.”

“Hawaii is a popular way to ease the long journey,” YVR Deals said. “It’s just over a third of the way there.”

This deal is so good, it cost less than a single roundtrip ticket to Australia.

“Sometimes it’s also significantly cheaper to buy two separate roundtrip tickets: One from Vancouver to Hawaii, and one from Hawaii to Australia,” YVR Deals added.

Here’s how to find your flights from Vancouver International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii, and then to Sydney, Australia, according to YVR Deals:

First, you should start by finding a roundtrip flight from Honolulu, Hawaii, through Google Flights. You’re going to want to book enough time between your flights to go and return back from your next destination — Australia!

After, YVR Deals suggests you find and book a cheap flight from Honolulu to Sydney.

“This is the flight that’s really the key. You’d probably want to book this flight before you booked Vancouver-Honolulum,” YVR Deals advises.

“Jetstar is always the #1 suspect when it comes to a cheap flight from Hawaii to Australia. Every now and then they offer up a gem.”

You’ll want this flight between Hawaii and Australia to be around $600 roundtrip or less.

YVR Deals does mention some caveats.

For example, Jetstar only includes carry-on luggage that weighs 15 lbs with the base price and no meals.

Additionally, YVR Deals warns, “Your two roundtrip tickets have absolutely no association with each other.”

“If something happens with one of the flights, the airline involved with the other flight has no responsibility to help you. This is why it’s a good idea to give yourself at least a few days in Hawaii on both ends of the trip. If you cut it too close with say, just 1 night in Hawaii, you could be asking for trouble if there are any delays or cancellations.”

So a more realistic budget for all of your flights together will cost a little under $1,000.

“For comparison, a regular roundtrip flight from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia, on Air Canada in November currently costs $2,700,” YVR Deals added.

Once you’ve booked both trips, you are good to go and fly off to two sunny destinations.

Dates in October and November are around $400 roundtrip.

Dates in October and November are around $425 to $491 roundtrip.

