Party in the back: Canadian boy ranks top 10 in USA mullet competition

Could the mullet be making a comeback?

The hairstyle, known for being “business in the front and a party in the back,” has an entire competition devoted to it in the US, appropriately named the USA Mullet Championship.

Nearly 700 competitors from around the US entered the tournament, vying to win the title of best mullet.

The USA Mullet Championship started in 2020 (originally called the Michigan Mudflap Content) as an adult competition but its success has spawned child, teen, and female versions.

The 2022 version of the mulletapalooza had some Canadian love, too: 11-year-old Eli Phillips from Quebec placed tenth overall in the kid category.

After three rounds of voting and judging, Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the grand prize for the Kids Mullet division and Cayden Kershaw of Wausau Wisconsin, for the Teens Mullet division.

Registration for the men’s mullet event ends on August 31, with the winner being crowned in September. Except they won’t actually be crowned because you wouldn’t be able to see their gorgeous flows of lettuce.

Bailey took home a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses, USA Mullet Championship gear, and a smooth $2,500.