You can buy an old lighthouse in the US and bids start at $10K

Have you always been fascinated by lighthouses? Now’s your chance to own one because the US government is selling and giving away a record number of lighthouses.

The US General Services Administration (GSA), which sells properties that the government no longer needs, announced that it will be giving away six lighthouses to non-profits and government entities. Another four lighthouses will be up for auction to the public.

Because of modern technology, including GPS, lighthouses are no longer essential for navigation yet remain popular tourist attractions, according to the Associated Press.

“People really appreciate the heroic role of the solitary lighthouse keeper,” said John Kelly of the GSA’s office of real property disposition. “They were really the instruments to provide safe passage into some of these perilous harbours which afforded communities great opportunities for commerce, and they’re often located in prominent locations that offer breathtaking views.”

Because of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, several lighthouses are made available to the public every year. To date, 70 lighthouses have been sold at auctions and another 81 lighthouses have been transferred for free to eligible entities like nonprofits and entities.

“You can’t get more waterfront than this!” reads a statement on the GSA website. “We open the popular lighthouse disposal for the public in June. This annual program allows the public to purchase lighthouses through online, real-time auctions. In the past decade, the program has put lighthouses across the country into the hands of those who love waterfront living and historical restoration.”

Six of the lighthouses are available for free to nonprofits and entities located in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

The four lighthouses available to the public are located in Connecticut, Michigan, and Ohio. Here are some of the lighthouses that will be available at auction this June:

Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Cleveland, Ohio

This lighthouse is only accessible by boat but it offers a gorgeous view of the Cleveland skyline. Starting bid is $25,000 USD.

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light in Chassell, Michigan

You’ll no doubt own a piece of history if you buy this lighthouse, which opened in 1919. The lighthouse is 68 feet tall and has about 1,000 square feet of interior space. Starting bid is $10,000 USD.

Penfield Reef Lighthouse in Fairfield, Connecticut

Built in 1874, this recently restored offshore lighthouse features a 51-foot-tall octagonal lighthouse and a two-story keeper’s quarters with 1,568 square feet of space. Starting bid is $50,000 USD.

Stratford Shoal Lighthouse, Stratford, Connecticut

You’re going to need a boat to access this lighthouse situated on a submerged reef situated in the middle of the New York and Connecticut coasts. Starting bid is $10,000 USD.

Check out the listings here.