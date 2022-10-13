Want to discover some of the finest food and drink BC has to offer? There’s no better way to do so than spending time at Cornucopia, Whistler’s annual fall festival of food and drink.

The festival runs throughout November and there’s a huge selection of tastings, dinners, refined culinary experiences, and fantastic activities to enjoy. If experimenting with fresh new flavours sounds like your idea of fun, you won’t want to miss this.

We’ve teamed up with Tourism Whistler to create a list of some of the best events taking place throughout Cornucopia.

Style out your European retro ski gear and enjoy a night of theatrics and an amazing four-course dinner at this Murder Mystery Dinner set in the snowy Alps. In this mystery game, there’s a ‘killer’ on the loose and you will need to study the clues to find out who it is, all while enjoying a world-class dining experience from one of Whistler’s top restaurants.

When: Friday, November 4

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Bearfoot Bistro 4121 Village Green, Whistler

The house party brings the best of the BC food and wine scene together for one epic party. This is an exciting evening of locally sourced foods, domestic spirits and beers. There will be a self-serving buffet introducing you to some of the best dishes BC chefs have to offer and BC wine and drink sampling booths throughout the room

When: Thursday, November 10

Time: 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

If fine wines and champagnes are your thing, you’ll want to check out this carefully curated evening where you can sample some of the finest, top-shelf bottles. You’ll also get the chance to meet the producers and winemakers who create them.

When: Friday, November 11

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

CRUSH is the flagship tasting event at Cornucopia. Discover your new favourite beverage as you clink glasses with pals and chat with a whole host of winemakers. From Merlot to Prosecco, there are over 200 wines on offer — something to tickle everyone’s taste buds. There’ll also be some sweet and savoury bites to enjoy. Pro tip: opt for the Early Entry ticket to be amongst the first to access explore, sample, and meet the winemakers.

When: Saturday, November 12

Time: 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

This silent disco is sure to be a party to remember. Choose between three DJs and dance the night away — all while sipping delicious cocktails, beers, spirits, and wine.

When: Sunday, November 13

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

Enjoy a night of hilarious performances, drinks, and snacks, headlined by award-winning Canadian comedian and writer Sophie Buddle.

When: Thursday, November 17

Time: 8 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

Enjoy an evening of Spanish and Latin-influenced flavours as you sample tapas paired with a selection of wine, beer, and liquor expertly selected to complement each dish.

When: Friday, November 18

Time: 8 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

With a huge variety of drinks available, you’ll be spoiled for choice as you dance all night to the DJ’s upbeat tunes. This event is a drink lover’s paradise with mixers, beers, ciders, wines, and more — as well as light bites.

When: Saturday, November 19

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

What better way to brighten your Sunday than to head out for a fun-filled drag brunch? Enjoy some mouthwatering food (and a mimosa, of course) as you watch the jaw-dropping performers flaunt their talent on the main catwalk.

When: Sunday, November 20

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

Presented by Sawmill Bay Shellfish Company, this annual throwdown is always a crowd-pleaser. The best oyster shuckers, bartenders, and mixologists from around the globe battle it out to prove their skills. Tickets to this event include all refreshments, food, and entertainment — plus a front-row seat as oysters are shucked against the clock and competitors battle it out to create the perfect Bloody Caesar.

When: Sunday, November 20

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

For more information or to purchase tickets for any of the mentioned events, click here. The best deals on tickets and accommodation are available in exclusive Cornucopia packages, starting at $99 per person, per night. Plus, book three-plus nights and enter promo code FALLDINING to receive a free $100 dining voucher.