Attention all future entrepreneurs! A new and free innovation program is shaking up the game in Canada, and you don’t want to miss out.

Introducing the Imagineur Program, a new and free online program from the University of Regina’s Hill and Levene Schools of Business that gives you a solid foundation in what it takes to navigate the entrepreneurial world.

Targeted toward young learners, this course (offered in both English and French) is perfect for those looking to expand their entrepreneurial skills, become entrepreneurs, or refresh their knowledge of important concepts.

You’ll learn to tap into your creativity, dream big, and bring those ideas of yours to life! The course is self-paced, delivered through eight, 20-minute modules covering key concepts like problem-solving, developing a customer growth strategy, predicting financial feasibility, and more.

Developed to be accessible on whatever device you feel comfortable on (phone, tablet, or computer!), the course is completely free thanks to funding from the Government of Canada’s Skills for Success Program.

To get a better overview of the program and all its perks, we spoke to Emily McNair, the Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs with the Hill and Levene Schools of Business at the University of Regina, and one of two co-academic leads and instructors for the Imagineur Program.

Setting up the next generation of Canadians for success

“Throughout the program, we teach young entrepreneurs how to start their business, take their idea and make it even better, [and] design their product and test it for market fit,” McNair tells Daily Hive. “Then [once they have a product] design a growth strategy and predict company financial feasibility.”

The Imagineur Program came to fruition when the Government of Canada was looking for a partner to develop a specialty online program focused on entrepreneurial skills. McNair and her colleagues at the University of Regina jumped at the opportunity to submit a grant and thus, the Imagineur Program was born.

“The Imagineur program will equip the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurs to be

self-motivated, proactive, and to use their creativity to find innovative solutions to

problems,” said McNair.

Uplifting underrepresented voices in business

A unique part of the program is the dedicated modules addressing the particular challenges of women and Indigenous entrepreneurs. For McNair and other program developers, it was a necessary addition.

“It’s important to recognize that Canadian entrepreneurs are unique, and don’t all identify

as being in the same category,” she said. “Even if a learner doesn’t identify as a woman or Indigenous, it’s valuable for everyone to celebrate their accomplishments in business and understand the context in which they’re working.”

According to McNair, women “don’t participate equally in entrepreneurship due to structural inequalities,” and don’t have the same access to funding, education, or even the opportunity to network and meet with colleagues or investors.

“If these women entrepreneurs are also part of a marginalized social group defined by

race, disability, or sexual orientation, it can be even more challenging,” she said.

Creating space for Indigenous entrepreneurs in Canada

The module covering the challenges of Indigenous entrepreneurs was developed by instructor Edmund Bellegarde, an esteemed leader in Indigenous development and founder and CEO of Kihew Consulting & Research Inc. and the CEO of FHQ eCommerce Limited.

“Oftentimes, Indigenous entrepreneurs don’t feel like there’s a safe space for them,” Bellegarde tells Daily Hive. “They don’t have that sense of belonging. It’s one thing to build a bridge, but it is really about making the circle bigger and understanding that everybody can sit together and on the same level, and have a voice.”

As such, his module discusses different business and economic values and approaches, plus includes unique views valuable for Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“There’s a lot of effort that that goes into understanding the cultural difference, the

historical context, the social differences, the demographics, and what some of those

local protocols are in how to conduct yourself, and then to observe that and respect

those differences.”

Get started on your digital badge today

Once the entire program is completed, participants will receive a digital badge indicating they completed the program — which can be added to their resume or job-searching platforms and will give them an advantage against other candidates in the hiring process.

“We are very proud of the program we’ve been able to deliver to Canadian learners,” says McNair. “Whether [you’re] looking to expand [your] knowledge of entrepreneurship, looking to become entrepreneurs, or are existing entrepreneurs looking to brush up on key concepts … [we] think it can deliver a lot of benefit to Canadians!”

So who’s ready to be an entrepreneur? Head over to the Imagineur program website to learn more about it and register to start learning for free with the University of Regina today!