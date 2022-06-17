Here's a sneak peak at the United Way's Ukrainian photography exhibition

A photography exhibition by local artists is on display in G&F Financial Group’s Edmonds Branch in Burnaby as part of a fundraiser event led by the United Way British Columbia, called United for Ukraine.

The event, hosted by the community credit union, also includes a silent auction. Money raised will be used by United Way to connect displaced Ukrainians arriving in BC to vital information and support — and direct them to compassionate local volunteers and donation opportunities.

The photographs reflect Ukrainian culture and the high emotions felt by those fleeing their home country and those who’ve chosen to remain. The resiliency of the Ukrainian people is at the forefront of the images — a strong example of which is shown below.

To see the rest of the captivating images from local and Ukrainian artists, visit the exhibition at G&F Financial Group’s Edmonds Branch in Burnaby.

To make a donation, visit the United Way donation page or donate during your visit to the credit union.

When: Wednesday, June 22

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: #101, 7310 Kingsway, Burnaby