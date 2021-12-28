United States forfeits World Juniors game after positive COVID-19 results

The United States will not play Switzerland in round-robin action at the World Juniors on Tuesday due to the positive COVID-19 test results for two of its players.

BREAKING:@usahockey has forfeited their game against @SwissIceHockey due to a a mandated team quarantine following a positive test result of two of its players. More at https://t.co/dDceNHvTed#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/0WkEUif0m3 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 28, 2021

The team is required to quarantine as a result. There has been no determination on the United States’ game against Sweden on Wednesday.

This is the first forfeited game of the tournament. There is no relegation at the World Juniors this year because of the uncertainty around COVID-19.

The tournament, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, moved to 50% capacity in the province’s latest restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.