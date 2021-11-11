Undercover Canucks fan fools Ducks player for a puck (VIDEO)

One crafty Vancouver Canucks fan found a way to skirt his way into a puck this week.
At Tuesday’s contest against the Ducks, a spectator wearing an Anaheim jersey went towards the glass during warmups at Rogers Arena. Next to three Canucks fans, the fan approached Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers, who ended up throwing him a puck.
But the fan had a surprise hidden — he revealed he was actually wearing a Canucks jersey underneath his Ducks sweater.
Sportsnet cameras were there to capture the funny moment:
Got him! 😂 pic.twitter.com/eU34U8VTib
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2021
The Ducks got the last laugh over the Canucks (and that fan), though. Troy Terry’s overtime winner gave the Ducks the 3-2 road win.