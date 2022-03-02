NewsWorld News

Ukraine's civilian death toll surpasses 2,000 during Russian invasion

Mar 2 2022
The civilian death toll in Ukraine has climbed past 2,000 due to the Russian invasion, according to new numbers provided to Reuters.

Ukraine’s emergency service says hundreds of structures have been destroyed, including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens, and homes.

The news from Ukraine comes after another night of heavy bombing in the country, with some spots in urban settings being hit.

Russian media is also reporting its own casualties in Ukraine, stating that “498 Russian soldiers died in the line of military duty.”

More than 874,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

Poland alone reported on Wednesday that over 500,000 refugees have entered Poland since the beginning of the invasion.

