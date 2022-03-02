Ukraine's civilian death toll surpasses 2,000 during Russian invasion

The civilian death toll in Ukraine has climbed past 2,000 due to the Russian invasion, according to new numbers provided to Reuters.

Ukraine’s emergency service says hundreds of structures have been destroyed, including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens, and homes.

You might also like: Five dead, radio and TV broadcasting halted after Russian missile hits Kyiv TV tower (VIDEO)

Canada banning all imports of crude oil from Russia

Canada sending thousands of rockets and more lethal aid to Ukraine

The news from Ukraine comes after another night of heavy bombing in the country, with some spots in urban settings being hit.

#Бородянка. Місто у Київській області. Наслідки атак російських окупантів. Ворогові воно все одно не підкориться. Як і не підкориться жодне українське місто! Слава Україні!#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/Z1ORLGEtqL — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 2, 2022

Russian media is also reporting its own casualties in Ukraine, stating that “498 Russian soldiers died in the line of military duty.”

⚡️ Минобороны: среди наших товарищей, участвующих в специальной военной операции, есть потери – 498 российских военных погибли при исполнении воинского долга, 1597 наших товарищей получили ранения — РИА Новости (@rianru) March 2, 2022

More than 874,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

Poland alone reported on Wednesday that over 500,000 refugees have entered Poland since the beginning of the invasion.