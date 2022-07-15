Here are 5 easy recipes where coconut water is the secret ingredient

Summer is officially here — and it’s finally feeling like it.

And what screams summer more than coconut — adding it flaked on top of smoothie bowls, enjoying drinks or ice cream out of its hollowed-out shells, and of course, drinking loads of coconut water.

As avid coconut lovers, we’re letting you in on some secrets on how you can do more with quality coconut water like UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water, which is made straight from the coconuts of Thailand. With a great source of five essential electrolytes — potassium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, and magnesium — UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water is also free from fat, gluten, cholesterol, added sugars, artificial sweeteners, added colours, flavours, and preservatives. So why not add it to your favourite summer treats?

From desserts to popsicles and refreshing summer drinks, here are five super yummy coconut-water-based recipes we’ll be whipping up all summer long.

Macadamia cookies

Along with coconuts, macadamia nuts are one of the summer’s favourite ingredients. Their distinctively nutty and not overly sweet taste will transport you to a Hawaiian beach. Combine them with UFC 100% Refresh Coconut Water, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate sun-kissed treat.

Ingredients

One 17.5-ounce package sugar cookie mix

1 egg

3 tablespoons salted butter, melted

3/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut

1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts (recommended: Mauna Loa)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons 100% UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water

100% UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, for drizzle

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (180°C). In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for cookies except the white chocolate chips. Stir until soft dough forms. Drop cookie dough by tablespoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 16 minutes or until the edges are light golden brown. Remove from oven and cool for one minute. Melt white chocolate chips in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until smooth. Drizzle over cookies.

Fruit and coconut water popsicles

With the heat we’ve seen since summer’s grand arrival, we could all use a popsicle. So why not make them at home from healthy and creamy coconut water?

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup UFC 100% Refresh Coconut Water

UFC 100% Refresh Coconut Water Strawberries, diced

1 kiwi, diced (or any fruit of your choice)

8 popsicle moulds

Instructions

Fill your popsicle moulds halfway with UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water. Fill the rest of the way with diced fruit. Freeze for about hour hours, and enjoy.

Coconut sparkling water with fresh strawberries

Nothing’s better than basking in the sun with a cold, crisp drink in hand. This fresh strawberry-infused coconut sparkling water is exactly what we crave after a long day at the office (or beach, who’s to say?)

Ingredients

4-5 fresh strawberries 1 cup UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water 1/4 sparkling water Ice cubes, as desired Mint leaves for garnish

Instructions

Cut strawberries and put them into a glass. Crush strawberries and stir well. Pour UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water in, add sparkling water, stir well, and put in the fridge. To serve, put ice in the glass first then add coconut mixture, and garnish with mint leaves.

Tip: Add two tablespoons of gin to make this drink a cocktail.

Vanilla sky coffee mocktail

Feeling a tad over last year’s espresso martini fad? Try something new with this deliciously creamy and easy-to-make coffee mocktail (or cocktail, your choice).

Ingredients

1/2 cup UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water

1 tsp coffee powder

1 tbsp cream (or non-dairy creamer)

2 tsp vanilla syrup (or any liquid sweetener)

1 cup ice

Mint for garnish

Coconut meat (the white and fleshy edible part inside the shell) for garnish

Coffee powder for garnish

Instructions

Warm coconut water in the microwave at high heat for one minute or until warm. Mix with coffee powder, vanilla syrup, and cream and stir until mixed. Pour in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass. Garnish with coconut meat, coffee powder, and mint.

Tip: Add two tbsps of vodka to make this drink a cocktail.

Twisted colada mocktail

Arguably the epitome of all summer drinks, this take on a colada is sure to have you buzzing on summer.

Ingredients

1/4 cup UFC Refresh 100% Coconut Water

Coconut milk 2 tbsps

1/4 cup pineapple juice

1 cup ice

Pineapple for garnish

Instructions

Combine coconut water, coconut milk, cream, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 15-20 seconds and strain into desired glass. Garnish with pineapple, and enjoy.

Tip: Add 1/4 cup of rum to make this drink a cocktail.

Is your mouth-watering yet? Ours certainly are. As a fresh source of nutrients and natural rehydration, we’re ready to get cooking with UFC Refresh 100% coconut water this summer.

