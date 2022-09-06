What better way is there to discover if you’d enjoy life as a graduate student than by spending a day in the life of one — and at a top business school, no less?

That’s exactly what you can do at the free open house event, Experience Life at UBC Sauder, on Saturday, September 17 hosted by UBC Sauder School of Business — the school that’s been ranked by Maclean’s as the number one “best university business program in the country” for the fifth year in a row.

The event takes place from 9 am to 1 pm on the UBC campus. Anyone attending will experience countless learning opportunities ranging from tours to sitting through sample lectures given by the school’s world-renowned faculty. What better way is there to find out which program is for you?

“Sample lectures are excellent opportunities for attendees to get a taste of what classes are like at UBC Sauder,” Senior Manager of Recruitment at UBC Sauder, Jessica Lee, tells Daily Hive. “They get a glimpse of the topics offered, the style of teaching and learning in class, the ability to interact and be challenged by world-class faculty, and meet some of their future classmates or cohort.”

The new Dean of UBC Sauder School of Business, Professor Darren Dahl, will be in attendance, speaking to students and offering his insight into the life of a graduate student. Other notable event speakers include Senior Associate Dean of Research Mahesh Nagarajan, Manager of Global Learning Alina Yukhymets, and more. You’ll also be connected with the school’s recruitment team to get answers to any and all questions you may have. Talk about ideal.

The best part about the event, however, may be that it’s the perfect way to meet and connect with other potential future students — a haven for networking, you could say. UBC Sauder student ambassadors will be there to answer questions and offer advice about student life, work experiences, and the UBC Sauder community as a whole.

Campus tours will commence every 30 minutes and take you all throughout UBC — from libraries to signature coffee shops — offering a glimpse of where you’ll be spending your time studying, getting lunch, and conducting your caffeine runs. Plus, the student ambassadors leading the tours will share their best tips and recommendations for where to get the best latte or how to find the perfect study picnic table.

“The beauty of the campus and its facilities offered speak for themselves. What makes UBC Sauder a great place for students to pursue their graduate studies is the people,” says Lee.

“At UBC Sauder, you will find yourself surrounded by professionals who are invested in you and your success and who uphold our values of rigour, respect, and responsibility. Our small class sizes offer a great opportunity to collaborate and build long-lasting relationships with our professors and your colleagues.”

Information sessions will also be held throughout the event, allowing you to learn about all of the career opportunities available to UBC Sauder graduates (as a top-ranked and well-recognized institution, prepare yourself for plentiful possibilities). A Student Experience Panel will showcase current students and their perspectives on life at UBC Sauder, and you’ll be able to ask them any questions you have — allowing you to (practically) put yourself right in their shoes.

The cherry on top? At the end of the event, enjoy a lunch provided by UBC Sauder and keep networking with the Dean, the faculty, staff, students — and the friend you’ve likely made throughout the day.

“For those attending this event, do take this opportunity to network with our staff, faculty, students, and our Dean, Darren Dahl,” says Lee. “Explore your options for studies and global opportunities, experiential learning, and career paths by connecting with us. For those considering UBC Sauder, we are more than our rankings — we are a business school that cares about social good and sustainability. We empower students to shape the future of business through innovation and responsible leadership.”

As a top-ranked and highly recognized school, UBC Sauder is working to drive innovation, further business knowledge, and lead change. The school offers graduate programs available to all levels of experience, from recent graduates of undergraduate degrees to experienced professionals. UBC Sauder also offers a part-time MBA program for people who want to earn an MBA without giving up their full-time jobs. You can learn all about their programs and what they offer their students at the Experience Life at UBC Sauder event on Saturday, September 17.

To learn more about the event and to register for your spot, click here. To learn more about UBC Sauder School of Business, visit sauder.ubc.ca.

When: Saturday, September 17

Where: 2053 Main Mall, Vancouver

How: Register here

Price: Free