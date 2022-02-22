Today's epic palindrome date won't occur for another 400 years
Deuces are wild today (twoday), gang.
The world is enjoying a rather epic milestone today as the date itself is both an ambigram and a rare palindrome.
As a palindrome, the date — 2/22/22 — can be read backwards, and as an ambigram, it can be read upside down. The date is being celebrated as a pseudo-holiday called “Twosday.” No matter where you are in the world and what day-month-year format you’re using, it’s all twos, baby.
Try reading today’s date in any direction, including backwards and upside down, and it’s the same result: an epic Twosday.
It occuring on a Tuesday is just icing on the cake. The ultimate palindrome will occur at 22:22 military time.
In fact, the next time a Twosday will occur like this will be in the year 2422.
Fun Fact: Tomorrow’s date is 2/22/22, AND falls on a Tuesday, making it “Two’s-day”. The next time all of these conditions align in the same way is in the year 2422, 400 years from now.
Here’s wishing a happy 22nd birthday to those lucky folks born on this date in 2000. Especially the twins.
The website 22-2-22.com, which has been online since 2019, has a countdown devoted to Twosday night’s 22:22:22.
22/02/2022
Today’s palindrome date is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for you, but Stonehenge was there for 11/11/1111! #twosday #onesday pic.twitter.com/jw0ihyzrmf
Google has a tiny little graphic surprise for people who search “2/22/22” or “Tuesday.”
We think it’s completely necessary to ask your boss or teacher for a two-hour lunch break today.
Happy Twosday, see you in 2422.