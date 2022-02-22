Today's epic palindrome date won't occur for another 400 years

Deuces are wild today (twoday), gang.

The world is enjoying a rather epic milestone today as the date itself is both an ambigram and a rare palindrome.

As a palindrome, the date — 2/22/22 — can be read backwards, and as an ambigram, it can be read upside down. The date is being celebrated as a pseudo-holiday called “Twosday.” No matter where you are in the world and what day-month-year format you’re using, it’s all twos, baby.

Try reading today’s date in any direction, including backwards and upside down, and it’s the same result: an epic Twosday.

It occuring on a Tuesday is just icing on the cake. The ultimate palindrome will occur at 22:22 military time.

In fact, the next time a Twosday will occur like this will be in the year 2422.

Fun Fact: Tomorrow’s date is 2/22/22, AND falls on a Tuesday, making it “Two’s-day”. The next time all of these conditions align in the same way is in the year 2422, 400 years from now. — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) February 21, 2022

Here’s wishing a happy 22nd birthday to those lucky folks born on this date in 2000. Especially the twins.

The website 22-2-22.com, which has been online since 2019, has a countdown devoted to Twosday night’s 22:22:22.

22/02/2022

Today’s palindrome date is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for you, but Stonehenge was there for 11/11/1111! #twosday #onesday pic.twitter.com/jw0ihyzrmf — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) February 22, 2022

Google has a tiny little graphic surprise for people who search “2/22/22” or “Tuesday.”

We think it’s completely necessary to ask your boss or teacher for a two-hour lunch break today.

Happy Twosday, see you in 2422.