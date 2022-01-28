Two years ago today, BC identified its first case of COVID-19

Two years ago today, the Ministry of Health shared some news with BC that would fundamentally change life in the province for the foreseeable future.

“Late yesterday, our BC Centre for Disease Control public health lab confirmed a positive test for 2019-nCoV,” read a statement from the ministry on January 28, 2020.

It was less than two months before a global pandemic was declared, and before we knew that COVID-19 would dominate our lives for the next two years and counting.

BC’s first case

BC’s first case involved a man in his 40s who lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and regularly travelled between Wuhan, China, and Vancouver.

https://t.co/5LRqUY3MzZ — BC Centre for Disease Control (@CDCofBC) January 28, 2020

“On Sunday, Jan. 26, he followed public health messaging, contacted a primary healthcare provider to notify them that he had travelled to Wuhan City, was experiencing symptoms and would be coming for assessment and care,” said the ministry.

His diagnostic test came back positive.

“The risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time. All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond, in order to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province,” the province had said at the time.

The risk of coronavirus spreading within BC remains low. It’s unnecessary to take special precautions beyond the usual measures you would take to avoid common viruses. Questions? Call 811. Help is available in 130+ languages. https://t.co/aPHTh2pLrI — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 1, 2020

“It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period. Regular handwashing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”

To say that things have escalated since then would be an understatement.

The snowball effect

Things stayed relatively stable for a few weeks. There was a second case, then a third case, then a seventh, and so on.

On February 25, 2020, BC health officials said that they were aware that there was a rise in cases and growing concern around the world, but that the risk of transmission in BC was still relatively low.

On March 2, 2020, there was news that someone in Washington State had died from complications with COVID-19, and BC health officials offered their condolences.

As of March 4, 2020, there were 13 cases in BC. Less than a week later, on March 10, BC was up to 38 cases. By March 16, 2020, BC had crossed over the 100-case mark. A dental conference that took place in 2020 contributed to that number significantly and gained a lot of media attention.

State of emergency

On March 18, 2020, BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth officially declared a state of emergency.

In less than two months, the narrative shifted from “the risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low” to “this is a public health emergency.” Initially declared for only 14 days, the state of emergency was continuously extended.

“The evidence is clear: with every person in British Columbia 100% committed to physical distancing, we can flatten the curve. Over the next two weeks we must be united in this one goal.” This was the key message in today’s COVID-19 updates. + pic.twitter.com/RezdNVswtf — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 28, 2020

BC shuts down

Just two days after the state of emergency was declared, BC was on the path to a full lockdown.

On March 16, events with more than 50 people were banned, and bars and nightclubs were ordered closed. On March 17, public schools were temporarily closed after spring break came to an end. Restaurants were hit the following day.

We are at a critical point in our response to COVID-19. British Columbians are making a difference. What we are doing today is working – but we are not out of danger yet. We must keep it up. Every person in BC needs to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. #COVIDBC pic.twitter.com/MrX4lC2gAI — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 27, 2020

“Given the challenges social distancing presents for restaurants, effective immediately, all dine-in food services are prohibited. Restaurants must move to delivery or take-out options only, or close,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer, on March 18.

Playgrounds were also closed.

On March 21, it was time to find a friend who could cut your hair, or prepare to grow your hair out for an extended period of time, as barbershops and salons were closed.

March 30 was an unfortunate milestone for the province, as the BC Coroners Service confirmed the first COVID-19-related death.

In April, BC announced that it had successfully flattened the curve, and in May some restrictions would begin to ease. Things were looking up, but it was only the first wave.

No end in sight

In December 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in BC.

After 2020, things would ebb and flow between bad and worse. This timeline doesn’t even account for the second, third, or subsequent waves and variants.

It’s been two whole years since this all started, and it’s been a roller coaster, to say the least.

Just when things seem to look like they’re going in the right direction, Delta appears, or Omicron appears.

According to health officials, vaccines have made the situation less dire than it could be, but as a province and a global population, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic with no end in sight.

In recent weeks, the news has seemed to be better for BC. According to Henry, we’ve hit our peak when it comes to cases and we should hit our peak of hospitalization soon.

We can only hope that come January 28, 2023, the pandemic will be closer to its end than it is today.