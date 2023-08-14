The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says two live tarantulas were discovered by officers concealed inside packages at Edmonton International Airport.

On May 14, 2023, CBSA officers saw “irregularities” in a small package from Hong Kong and found a male tarantula inside a plastic container.

A package from the same shipper was inspected by CBSA on June 1, when officers discovered a female tarantula concealed inside a children’s toy plane.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) was contacted to help determine whether the spiders were listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

An inspection found that both spiders are Phlogiellus xinping, a species of tarantula native to Hong Kong and not listed under the convention.

Considering this, the species did not require permits to import into Canada or export from Hong Kong, CBSA says.

The agency reminds the public that Canada has strong regulations in place in order to “facilitate the humane transport of living creatures.”

“CBSA officers were able to find and rescue these two tarantulas from inhumane shipping methods. All living creatures need to be transported and imported properly to keep Canada’s ecosystem and biodiversity safe,” said Lisa Laurencelle-Peace, regional director general for CBSA Prairie Region.

“The CBSA works closely with its enforcement partners, including ECCC enforcement officers, to keep Canada’s border secure and stop the illegal wildlife trade.”

The tarantulas are reported to be doing well and have found a new home at the Royal Alberta Museum.