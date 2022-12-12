Two Canadian NHL teams currently in top 10 for Stanley Cup odds

While we’re not quite yet at the holiday break portion of the NHL season, we’re deep enough into the league calendar that Stanley Cup contenders have started to separate themselves from the field.

The Cup hasn’t been awarded to a Canadian team since the Montreal Canadiens won it all back in 1993, some 29 years ago.

Per the odds at Stake.com, Toronto Maple Leafs (8.95) and Edmonton Oilers (18.40) sit in the top 10 when it comes to odds to win it all, at fourth- and ninth-place league-wide.

It’s no secret that the teams with the NHL’s last three Hart Trophy winners as MVP would be among the league’s best, with both teams having two of the more dynamic offences in the league.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames (21.00) and Winnipeg Jets (22.50) sit 11th and 13th, respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum are three teams that have much longer odds to take home hockey’s biggest prize: the Vancouver Canucks at 125.00, the Montreal Canadiens behind them at 130.00, and the Ottawa Senators, who sit at 190.00.

It’d take a pretty major turnaround for any of those teams to win the Stanley Cup, though the 2019 St. Louis Blues are a case study to prove that anything is possible.

Despite their hot start to the season, oddsmakers don’t appear to be too sold on the Winnipeg Jets this year. On the flip side, they appear confident in the Edmonton Oilers’ ability to turn it around and join the top group of contenders, despite currently sitting 14th in the NHL by points percentage.

In the Eastern Conference, Toronto is the lone Canadian NHL team currently occupying a playoff position, with both Montreal and Ottawa on the outside looking in during rebuilding years for their respective franchises.

Here’s where the Canadian teams sit league-wide when it comes to the Stanley Cup odds.