How this Vancouverite made $60K by sharing his cars

With the season of road trips in full force and the country experiencing a car rental shortage, many people are looking for alternative ways to access a vehicle.

Step forward Turo, the car sharing platform that connects local vehicle owners with a bustling community of travellers looking for the perfect car, SUV, minivan, or electric vehicle for their next adventure. The company launched in Canada in 2016 and has expanded over the years with listings in most provinces coast-to-coast — from BC to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Turo hosts come from all walks of life and are passionate about the platform’s ability to help boost their income.

Take Chase Baciles in Vancouver. Even before Turo was available in Vancouver, Baciles, who has a life-long passion for cars, was telling friends and family that his ideal business venture would be to share his own cars.

“Setting up a business on Turo felt like the most natural idea for me as I continually acquire vehicles that I love to drive and own,” he tells Daily Hive.

Starting with one car in 2020, Baciles now has 10 cars available for guests to book, most of which are already reserved for the summer.

Baciles started sharing on Turo using his personal family cars (a Volkswagen GTI and Volkswagen Atlas). It was not until he purchased a third vehicle — a BMW 3 series for $9K, to which he added $2K worth of improvements — that he really invested in his business.

“Every time I would earn an additional $10K, I would set this aside for another vehicle,” he explains.

During Baciles’ first year as a Turo host, he made over $60k in revenue with five vehicles. He was aware that the total profit margin would be reduced by maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs, and he has since learned “how to become more efficient and to maximize the revenue.”

He prioritizes “delivering unmatched rental experience” over making a profit because he is wary of compromising on quality. However, he is pleased that Turo has allowed him to be “financially in control” of his future.

Baciles says that the summer is the best time to get started as a new host because there are still many people visiting the province who need vehicles.

Baciles advises would-be Turo hosts to have “the right lifestyle, mentality, and attitude” and not to approach the business as simply a way to make money.

“Although it’s a lucrative business idea, it’s also not for everyone,” he says. “If you love cars and have a passion for meeting all sorts of individuals, this business is for you.”

“Like any business, it will take time to see profit but if you stick through it and create detailed goals, you could see long-term returns,” Baciles says.

Despite some initial nerves around hosting his vehicles, Baciles got comfortable with the process. He adds, “Turo creates a very supportive environment in which I feel confident that my vehicles are always protected.”

