TSN gets roasted for using a shockingly-old picture of Vancouver

The world is coming to Vancouver in 2026.

Someone at TSN should visit too.

The Canadian all-sports television station was thoroughly roasted on Twitter Thursday, following the announcement that Toronto and Vancouver are host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sometimes nicknamed the “Toronto Sports Network” by alienated west coasters, there were no shortage of people that noticed something wrong with the photo of Vancouver they shared.

IT’S OFFICIAL.🇨🇦 Toronto and Vancouver have been selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup! pic.twitter.com/xKF23TCENo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 16, 2022

The photo features a remarkably outdated photo of BC Place, which will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. Vancouverites were quick to poke fun at TSN for not recognizing the photo showed BC Place with its former mushroom-white roof, which was replaced 12 years ago.

There’s also a giant hotel and casino missing from the photo.

It was probably just an innocent mistake by a TSN staffer in Scarborough, but that doesn’t mean Vancouver’s going to let them off the hook.

Take it away, Twitter:

That’s the photo of Vancouver you chose? 12 years ago before the renovation? — Ryan Lestage (@ryr12r) June 17, 2022

What BC Place actually looks like TSN 😂 pic.twitter.com/BQMGRGkicR — Moose (@Moose5524) June 17, 2022

Looking forward to games in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/W4yhtfTf7T — Drayton ⚡️ (@draytonvanas) June 16, 2022

Maybe get an updated photo of Vancouver 🤷‍♂️ lol — Dave Treems (@DTreems) June 17, 2022

lol TSN, no recent photos of Vancouver? BC Place hasn’t looked like that in over 12 years. https://t.co/0Fu2d5oq2e — Thomas Pennington (@tpen18) June 17, 2022

Nice picture of Vancouver from like 1986 pic.twitter.com/dGd3B9SkfA — El Canaco (@ElCanaco) June 17, 2022

Can’t you get a more up-to-date photo of BC Place. It has a retractable roof now. — Patrick 🇨🇦 (@otohp) June 17, 2022

Lmao the fuckin BUBBLE top BC place photo smh https://t.co/9oaXRVUZVv — Luke (@LukeBurtle) June 17, 2022

Anyone else notice the wrong BC Place in this pic 😒 — Justin Pooni (@_processsports) June 17, 2022

pathetic @TSN_Sports you used the wrong image of Vancouver and BC Place — John Horodyski (@jhorodyski) June 17, 2022

What a farcical depiction of Vancouver. Typical of a Toronto-based network. It literally would have taken 10 seconds to find a modern photo. — Scots Canuck 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@CanuckScots) June 17, 2022

Serious question for you “Canadian sports leaders” at TSN. What was the wise decision to use a AT LEAST 12 year old photo of Vancouver showing the OLD BC Place? Was it to make Vancouver look dated and old? Either incompetence or you guys in TOare trying to make Vancouver look bad — KranTrain (@KrainTrain) June 17, 2022