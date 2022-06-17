SportsSoccerSports mediaFIFA World Cup

Jun 17 2022, 8:33 pm
TSN gets roasted for using a shockingly-old picture of Vancouver
TSN/Twitter

The world is coming to Vancouver in 2026.

Someone at TSN should visit too.

The Canadian all-sports television station was thoroughly roasted on Twitter Thursday, following the announcement that Toronto and Vancouver are host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sometimes nicknamed the “Toronto Sports Network” by alienated west coasters, there were no shortage of people that noticed something wrong with the photo of Vancouver they shared.

The photo features a remarkably outdated photo of BC Place, which will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. Vancouverites were quick to poke fun at TSN for not recognizing the photo showed BC Place with its former mushroom-white roof, which was replaced 12 years ago.

There’s also a giant hotel and casino missing from the photo.

It was probably just an innocent mistake by a TSN staffer in Scarborough, but that doesn’t mean Vancouver’s going to let them off the hook.

Take it away, Twitter:

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
