On the hunt for the perfect home for you and your family? This new Tsawwassen waterfront community might be just what you’re looking for.

Ocean Row offers incomparable value for ocean-view living. Downtown, you would be paying the same price for a one-bedroom condo with an ocean view like this. With guaranteed forever views, Ocean Row homes provide three bedrooms across three levels, with three outdoor spaces including a rooftop deck with room for full outdoor living, dining, and BBQ areas.

The new master-planned development by Aquilini Development is a refreshing, exciting new option for families living in the Lower Mainland. Picture clean ocean air, unobstructed views of the Salish Sea, thoughtful amenities, and the close-knit feel of a classic neighbourhood where families thrive, kids have room to play, and everyone knows each other by name — Boardwalk has it all.

The newest phase of homes, Ocean Row, is Boardwalk’s champion site and presents a unique opportunity for buyers, with 38 three-bedroom oceanfront duplex and fourplex homes in this collection, and panoramic ocean views that cannot be beat.

Here’s a closer look at the incredible features and perks that come with owning a home here.

Incredible views from your bedroom and rooftop deck

It goes without saying that one of the biggest perks of living by the ocean is the incredible views that come with it. The homes at Ocean Row are positioned in a unique (and exclusive) location within the community that truly amplifies the unobstructed views of the beautiful Salish Sea. Imagine waking up, sipping your morning coffee, and gazing out at the deep blue waters. Pretty hard to match, if you ask us.

Plus, you can host friends and family for dinner on your private rooftop deck, where there’s plenty of space for a dining table, barbecue, and seating area. You’ll enjoy many sunsets here around the rooftop fire bowl, which is included with all homes.

Picturesque w aterfront location with the convenience you need

Boardwalk is surrounded by several beach trails where you can enjoy the stunning ocean setting on a daily basis. These trails are ideal for jogging or walking — and perfect for watching the sunrise or sunset over the ocean. Oceanside living at Boardwalk is so picturesque, you’ll never want to leave. But when you do, everything you need is within reach.

Tsawwassen Mills and Tsawwassen Commons, which are among the top shopping destinations in Metro Vancouver, are just a stone’s throw away from all of your day-to-day shopping needs, and there are many cafes and restaurants nearby. You’ll also have easy access to the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal to Vancouver Island, YVR Airport, the US Border, and Highway 99.

Spacious interiors and elevated features

The homes at Ocean Row have been spectacularly designed, with 1,567 to 1,634 sq ft over three living levels, plus a two-car garage. There is plenty of room for your family to grow, to host guests, and for all your storage needs.

Interiors feature spacious floor plans and 13 ft ceilings in the living room to create an airy, open feel. With a choice of three designer interior colour schemes — light, dark, and the Architect Series enhancement package — buyers can customize the overall vibe of their space.

Modern kitchens have sleek and polished quartz countertops, lots of cabinet space, modern vertically stacked tile backsplashes, under-cabinet LED lighting, and a premium appliance package, which includes a JennAir range and refrigerator with an obsidian

interior.

Bathrooms are luxurious, with a frameless glass shower and double sinks in the primary ensuite. Plus, Ocean Row homes also include a bedroom-level laundry room with a side-by-side washer/dryer.

Beach vacation-inspired amenities

Boardwalk residents have access to spectacular amenities, many of which are just moments from their doorsteps.

An architecturally stunning 22,000 sq ft Beach House is your community hub — a place for everyone to come together. Inside, you’ll find a gym, a yoga and dance studio, office space, two party rooms, a kids’ playroom, and more. Perhaps best of all is the outdoor pool and hot tub where the kids can splash around and you can lounge in the sun.

Next to Ocean Row lies Kit Park, a charming family-friendly park with a children’s play area that weaves natural elements into its design.

Down the street, you’ll find Salmon Park, a one-acre park featuring lush landscaping, a kids’ playground, and picnic tables and benches. It’s the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon with the family.

A community where neighbours know each other by name

When we say Boardwalk is a master-planned community, we mean it. Aquilini has truly considered everything necessary for families to live well. The extensive park space, a connective boardwalk, and all the other incredible amenities have been designed to facilitate a connection between neighbours.

And you’re in good company here — with over 400 homes sold, Boardwalk is an established community where neighbours know each other by name and kids play hockey on the street.

Ultimately, Boardwalk aims to bring people together and create a unique, warm, and welcoming community that residents truly love living in.

Interested? Homes start from $1,169,900 and for a limited time, Aquilini Development is including a free cooling system upgrade on Phase 1 homes. Visit the Boardwalk Presentation Centre to tour two fully-furnished Ocean Row show homes, or click here to register and learn more about the whole community today.