Trudeau offers hope for easing border measures within weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that Canadians who wish to take part in cross-border travel may see some hope on the horizon, as long as vaccination rates continue to climb.

Trudeau spoke to reporters earlier today, and many had questions after yesterday’s announcement that border measures would be eased as of July 5 for fully vaccinated travellers.

Update: As of July 5th, if you’re permitted to enter Canada and you’re fully vaccinated – and you meet other mandatory requirements, including pre- and on-arrival testing – you won’t need to quarantine at home or stay at an authorized hotel. More here: https://t.co/Yt0c4fnQfq https://t.co/ZCj0fjR09U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 21, 2021

Despite the potential good news incoming, he continued to urge Canadians to be careful.

“The pandemic is not over,” said Trudeau. “There’s still variants circulating around the world, there’s a number of important measures that need to stay in place, for now.”

Trudeau pointed to vaccination rates as the reason the conversation is even on the table in regards to easing more of the existing border measures.

“One of the reasons we can start easing our border measures is because more and more Canadians are vaccinated every day,” he said.

He went on to say that over 75% of eligible Canadians have received at least one shot.

“I understand the impatience people have to get travelling again, but keeping Canadians safe has been our number one priority throughout. We’re looking at continuing our plan for gradual and safe reopening, hopefully with more announcements in the coming weeks about next and further steps,” he added.

Until those announcements, questions still linger for travellers who are yet to be fully vaccinated.