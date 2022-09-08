TransportationUrbanized

Semi truck overturns on Highway 99, dumps load by Massey Tunnel

Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 8 2022, 10:47 pm
Drive BC/Twitter

A truck that flipped onto its side on Highway 99 is causing major delays for drivers heading southbound through Delta Thursday afternoon.

The overturned truck spilled loads of debris onto the road just after the Highway 17A overpass.

The right lane and the southbound onramp from Highway 17A heading into Highway 99 southbound are closed.

Crews are on scene and the Alex Fraser Bridge is recommended as an alternate route.

