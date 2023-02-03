"Tremendous demand" expected in NHL return for former Canucks blueliner Tryamkin

Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Tryamkin will be making his way back to the NHL.

And he’ll apparently have no shortage of suitors, according to agent Todd Diamond.

“There will be tremendous demand for Nikita,” Diamond said, according to CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal. “Nikita has turned down a contract extension from his KHL Club. He is currently focused on the KHL season, then we will turn our focus to the NHL.”

Tryamkin is eligible for unrestricted free agency.

The 6’8″, 258-pound rearguard has spent the past five-plus seasons with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the KHL after playing in parts of two seasons with the Canucks from 2016-17.

He registered three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 79 games.

Tryamkin, originally selected in the third round (No. 66) of the 2014 NHL Draft by Vancouver, would become one of the NHL’s biggest players should he return, matching the Canucks’ Tyler Myers and Elder Soderblom of the Detroit Red Wings. He’d become the heaviest too, surpassing the 257-pound Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken.

Tryamkin has 109 points (30 goals, 79 assists) in 500 games over parts of 10 seasons in the KHL.