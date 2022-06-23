NewsTransportationUrbanized

TransLink ridership recovery now reaching up to 80% of normal volumes

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jun 23 2022, 11:47 pm
TransLink ridership recovery now reaching up to 80% of normal volumes
SkyTrain Canada Line (Shutterstock)

Ridership recovery on Metro Vancouver’s public transit system has further recovered to a new high as of earlier in June.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn provided a ridership update today during the public transit authority’s board of directors meeting, noting average weekend ridership has recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic volumes — up from 75% a month earlier.

Furthermore, average weekday volumes are now 70.3% of pre-pandemic volumes.

“We are continuing to welcome customers back to the system with some encouraging numbers,” said Quinn.

“This is the first time that weekday journeys have surpassed 70%.”

He says a combination of factors such as good weather and events are driving the new recovery levels, noting the BC Lions’ home opener day saw over 10,000 boardings at Stadium-Chinatown Station, the SkyTrain station that directly serves BC Place Stadium. It represented a 125% increase compared to a non-event Saturday afternoon.

Overall, with weekdays and weekends combined, TransLink’s systemwide ridership is currently at 72% of pre-pandemic volumes.

  • TransLink ridership fluctuations:
    • April 2020: 17% of pre-pandemic
    • September 2020: 41% of pre-pandemic
    • November 2020: 44% of pre-pandemic
    • September 2021: 55% of pre-pandemic
    • January 2022: 60% of pre-pandemic
    • February 2022: 64.5% of pre-pandemic
    • May 2022: 70% of pre-pandemic
    • June 2022: 72% of pre-pandemic
GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.