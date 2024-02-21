NewsPoliticsTransportationUrbanized

All electoral districts in Metro Vancouver ranked for public transit use

Kenneth Chan
|
Feb 21 2024, 8:31 pm
TransLink's R4 41st Avenue RapidBus in Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

If Metro Vancouver residents want new and improved public transit services, who they vote for in the upcoming general provincial election slated for late 2024 should be a strong consideration.

Conversely, in developing their campaign platforms and policies, the candidates running in that election should factor in how many of their constituents depend on public transit.

“The transit system is in crisis right now, with overcrowding reaching record levels,” says Denis Agar, executive director of Movement, a Vancouver transit advocacy organization, in a statement. “People are already being left behind at their bus stop because it’s too full. Our aim is to connect transit riders with their elected officials so they can receive the message that we desperately need more service now.”

Ahead of this week’s 2024 provincial budget reveal, Movement is hoping to see a new infusion of operating funding for TransLink to help relieve overcrowding on buses. They have also ranked the provincial electoral districts in Metro Vancouver based on their mid-pandemic public transit mode share (the percentage of travellers who were using public transportation for their commute):

  1. Vancouver-Renfrew
    • Transit mode share: 34%
    • Incumbent MLA: Adrian Dix
  2. Vancouver-Langara
    • Transit mode share: 30%
    • Incumbent MLA: Michael Lee
  3. Vancouver-Kensington
    • Transit mode share: 28%
    • Incumbent MLA: Mable Elmore
  4. Burnaby South-Metrotown
    • Transit mode share: 27%
    • Incumbent MLA: Raj Chouhan
  5. Surrey City Centre
    • Transit mode share: 26%
    • Incumbent MLA: Bruce Ralston/Rachna Singh
  6. Burnaby-New Westminster
    • Transit mode share: 24%
    • Incumbent MLA: Raj Chouhan/Jennifer Whiteside
  7. Vancouver-Strathcona
    • Transit mode share: 24%
    • Incumbent MLA: Joan Phillip
  8. New Westminster-Coquitlam
    • Transit mode share: 24%
    • Incumbent MLA: Jennifer Whiteside
  9. Vancouver-Hastings
    • Transit mode share: 23%
    • Incumbent MLA: Niki Sharma
  10. Vancouver-Fraserview
    • Transit mode share: 21%
    • Incumbent MLA: George Chow
  11. Burnaby Centre
    • Transit mode share: 21%
    • Incumbent MLA: Anne Kang
  12. Vancouver-West End
    • Transit mode share: 21%
    • Incumbent MLA: Spencer Chandra Herbert
  13. Vancouver-Little Mountain
    • Transit mode share: 21%
    • Incumbent MLA: George Heyman/Michael Lee
  14. Surrey North
    • Transit mode share: 21%
    • Incumbent MLA: Rachna Singh/Bruce Ralston
  15. Vancouver-Point Grey
    • Transit mode share: 19%
    • Incumbent MLA: David Eby
  16. Richmond North Centre
    • Transit mode share: 19%
    • Incumbent MLA: Henry Yao/Teresa Wat
  17. Vancouver-Yaletown
    • Transit mode share: 19%
    • Incumbent MLA: Brenda Bailey
  18. Vancouver-South Granville
    • Transit mode share: 18%
    • Incumbent MLA: George Heyman/Brenda Bailey
  19. Burnaby North
    • Transit mode share: 18%
    • Incumbent MLA: Janet Routledge
  20. Burnaby East
    • Transit mode share: 17%
    • Incumbent MLA: Katrina Chen
  21. Surrey-Newton
    • Transit mode share: 16%
    • Incumbent MLA: Harry Bains
  22. North Vancouver-Lonsdale
    • Transit mode share: 16%
    • Incumbent MLA: Bowinn Ma
  23. Vancouver-Quilchena
    • Transit mode share: 15%
    • Incumbent MLA: Kevin Falcon
  24. Surrey-Guildford
    • Transit mode share: 15%
    • Incumbent MLA: Garry Begg
  25. Port Moody-Burquitlam
    • Transit mode share: 15%
    • Incumbent MLA: Rick Glumac
  26. Richmond-Bridgeport
    • Transit mode share: 13%
    • Incumbent MLA: Teresa Wat
  27. Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
    • Transit mode share: 13%
    • Incumbent MLA: Fin Donnelly
  28. Surrey-Fleetwood
    • Transit mode share: 13%
    • Incumbent MLA: Jagrup Brar
  29. Delta North
    • Transit mode share: 12%
    • Incumbent MLA: Ravi Kahlon
  30. Richmond-Queensborough
    • Transit mode share: 12%
    • Incumbent MLA: Aman Singh
  31. Surrey-Panorama
    • Transit mode share: 11%
    • Incumbent MLA: Jinny Sims
  32. Coquitlam-Maillardville
    • Transit mode share: 10%
    • Incumbent MLA: Selina Robinson
  33. Richmond-Steveston
    • Transit mode share: 10%
    • Incumbent MLA: Kelly Greene
  34. West Vancouver-Capilano
    • Transit mode share: 9%
    • Incumbent MLA: Karin Kirkpatrick
  35. Surrey-Serpentine River
    • Transit mode share: 9%
    • Incumbent MLA: Mike Starchuk/Jinny Sims
  36. Port Coquitlam
    • Transit mode share: 8%
    • Incumbent MLA: Mike Farnworth
  37. North Vancouver-Seymour
    • Transit mode share: 8%
    • Incumbent MLA: Susie Chant
  38. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
    • Transit mode share: 5%
    • Incumbent MLA: Lisa Beare
  39. Surrey-White Rock
    • Transit mode share: 5%
    • Incumbent MLA: Trevor Halford
  40. Delta South
    • Transit mode share: 5%
    • Incumbent MLA: Ian Paton
  41. Langley-Willowbrook
    • Transit mode share: 5%
    • Incumbent MLA: Andrew Mercier
  42. West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
    • Transit mode share: 4%
    • Incumbent MLA: Jordan Sturdy
  43. Surrey-Cloverdale
    • Transit mode share: 4%
    • Incumbent MLA: Mike Starchuk
  44. Surrey South
    • Transit mode share: 4%
    • Incumbent MLA: Elenore Sturko
  45. Langley-Walnut Grove
    • Transit mode share: 3%
    • Incumbent MLA: Megan Dykeman
  46. Maple Ridge East
    • Transit mode share: 3%
    • Incumbent MLA: Bob D’Eith
  47. Langley-Abbotsford
    • Transit mode share: 1%
    • Incumbent MLA: Megan Dykeman/Andrew Mercier

It should be noted that this list has some duplication as it takes into account the forthcoming redrawing of some of the electoral district boundaries. As well, the transit mode figures are based on census data collected in May 2021, at a time when TransLink’s ridership was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Public transit ridership has since recovered from 40% of pre-pandemic levels to about 100% of pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, the transit mode only takes into account commuting and does not factor in other types of trips, such as for leisure and shopping.

Currently represented by BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix, the riding of Vancouver-Renfrew tops the list, which is an area directly served by three SkyTrain Expo Line stations — Joyce-Collingwood, 29th Avenue, and Nanaimo — and the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus.

Movement notes that, based on its outreach work to date of asking MLAs on their transit positions, Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, representing the the second-highest-ranked riding, would like to see an east-west bus route along 57th Avenue, which currently does not exist.

If the status quo remains, TransLink is forecasting a cumulative budget shortfall of $4.7 billion between 2026 and 2033 — without accounting for any new investments in major service improvements and projects. The Mayors’ Council and TransLink are urging the provincial and federal governments to extend operating funding beyond 2025 — when the current subsidies end — and commit new major capital funding to achieve expansion and improvement projects.

Due to the current funding constraints, public transit services in Metro Vancouver are frozen at 2019 levels.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
