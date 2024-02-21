All electoral districts in Metro Vancouver ranked for public transit use

If Metro Vancouver residents want new and improved public transit services, who they vote for in the upcoming general provincial election slated for late 2024 should be a strong consideration.

Conversely, in developing their campaign platforms and policies, the candidates running in that election should factor in how many of their constituents depend on public transit.

“The transit system is in crisis right now, with overcrowding reaching record levels,” says Denis Agar, executive director of Movement, a Vancouver transit advocacy organization, in a statement. “People are already being left behind at their bus stop because it’s too full. Our aim is to connect transit riders with their elected officials so they can receive the message that we desperately need more service now.”

Ahead of this week’s 2024 provincial budget reveal, Movement is hoping to see a new infusion of operating funding for TransLink to help relieve overcrowding on buses. They have also ranked the provincial electoral districts in Metro Vancouver based on their mid-pandemic public transit mode share (the percentage of travellers who were using public transportation for their commute):

Vancouver-Renfrew Transit mode share: 34%

Incumbent MLA: Adrian Dix Vancouver-Langara Transit mode share: 30%

Incumbent MLA: Michael Lee Vancouver-Kensington Transit mode share: 28%

Incumbent MLA: Mable Elmore Burnaby South-Metrotown Transit mode share: 27%

Incumbent MLA: Raj Chouhan Surrey City Centre Transit mode share: 26%

Incumbent MLA: Bruce Ralston/Rachna Singh Burnaby-New Westminster Transit mode share: 24%

Incumbent MLA: Raj Chouhan/Jennifer Whiteside Vancouver-Strathcona Transit mode share: 24%

Incumbent MLA: Joan Phillip New Westminster-Coquitlam Transit mode share: 24%

Incumbent MLA: Jennifer Whiteside Vancouver-Hastings Transit mode share: 23%

Incumbent MLA: Niki Sharma Vancouver-Fraserview Transit mode share: 21%

Incumbent MLA: George Chow Burnaby Centre Transit mode share: 21%

Incumbent MLA: Anne Kang Vancouver-West End Transit mode share: 21%

Incumbent MLA: Spencer Chandra Herbert Vancouver-Little Mountain Transit mode share: 21%

Incumbent MLA: George Heyman/Michael Lee Surrey North Transit mode share: 21%

Incumbent MLA: Rachna Singh/Bruce Ralston Vancouver-Point Grey Transit mode share: 19%

Incumbent MLA: David Eby Richmond North Centre Transit mode share: 19%

Incumbent MLA: Henry Yao/Teresa Wat Vancouver-Yaletown Transit mode share: 19%

Incumbent MLA: Brenda Bailey Vancouver-South Granville Transit mode share: 18%

Incumbent MLA: George Heyman/Brenda Bailey Burnaby North Transit mode share: 18%

Incumbent MLA: Janet Routledge Burnaby East Transit mode share: 17%

Incumbent MLA: Katrina Chen Surrey-Newton Transit mode share: 16%

Incumbent MLA: Harry Bains North Vancouver-Lonsdale Transit mode share: 16%

Incumbent MLA: Bowinn Ma Vancouver-Quilchena Transit mode share: 15%

Incumbent MLA: Kevin Falcon Surrey-Guildford Transit mode share: 15%

Incumbent MLA: Garry Begg Port Moody-Burquitlam Transit mode share: 15%

Incumbent MLA: Rick Glumac Richmond-Bridgeport Transit mode share: 13%

Incumbent MLA: Teresa Wat Coquitlam-Burke Mountain Transit mode share: 13%

Incumbent MLA: Fin Donnelly Surrey-Fleetwood Transit mode share: 13%

Incumbent MLA: Jagrup Brar Delta North Transit mode share: 12%

Incumbent MLA: Ravi Kahlon Richmond-Queensborough Transit mode share: 12%

Incumbent MLA: Aman Singh Surrey-Panorama Transit mode share: 11%

Incumbent MLA: Jinny Sims Coquitlam-Maillardville Transit mode share: 10%

Incumbent MLA: Selina Robinson Richmond-Steveston Transit mode share: 10%

Incumbent MLA: Kelly Greene West Vancouver-Capilano Transit mode share: 9%

Incumbent MLA: Karin Kirkpatrick Surrey-Serpentine River Transit mode share: 9%

Incumbent MLA: Mike Starchuk/Jinny Sims Port Coquitlam Transit mode share: 8%

Incumbent MLA: Mike Farnworth North Vancouver-Seymour Transit mode share: 8%

Incumbent MLA: Susie Chant Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Transit mode share: 5%

Incumbent MLA: Lisa Beare Surrey-White Rock Transit mode share: 5%

Incumbent MLA: Trevor Halford Delta South Transit mode share: 5%

Incumbent MLA: Ian Paton Langley-Willowbrook Transit mode share: 5%

Incumbent MLA: Andrew Mercier West Vancouver-Sea to Sky Transit mode share: 4%

Incumbent MLA: Jordan Sturdy Surrey-Cloverdale Transit mode share: 4%

Incumbent MLA: Mike Starchuk Surrey South Transit mode share: 4%

Incumbent MLA: Elenore Sturko Langley-Walnut Grove Transit mode share: 3%

Incumbent MLA: Megan Dykeman Maple Ridge East Transit mode share: 3%

Incumbent MLA: Bob D’Eith Langley-Abbotsford Transit mode share: 1%

Incumbent MLA: Megan Dykeman/Andrew Mercier

It should be noted that this list has some duplication as it takes into account the forthcoming redrawing of some of the electoral district boundaries. As well, the transit mode figures are based on census data collected in May 2021, at a time when TransLink’s ridership was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Public transit ridership has since recovered from 40% of pre-pandemic levels to about 100% of pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, the transit mode only takes into account commuting and does not factor in other types of trips, such as for leisure and shopping.

Currently represented by BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix, the riding of Vancouver-Renfrew tops the list, which is an area directly served by three SkyTrain Expo Line stations — Joyce-Collingwood, 29th Avenue, and Nanaimo — and the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus.

Movement notes that, based on its outreach work to date of asking MLAs on their transit positions, Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, representing the the second-highest-ranked riding, would like to see an east-west bus route along 57th Avenue, which currently does not exist.

If the status quo remains, TransLink is forecasting a cumulative budget shortfall of $4.7 billion between 2026 and 2033 — without accounting for any new investments in major service improvements and projects. The Mayors’ Council and TransLink are urging the provincial and federal governments to extend operating funding beyond 2025 — when the current subsidies end — and commit new major capital funding to achieve expansion and improvement projects.

Due to the current funding constraints, public transit services in Metro Vancouver are frozen at 2019 levels.