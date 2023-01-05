Preliminary NBA All-Star voting revealed, Raptors' Siakam among leaders

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam might sneak into the NBA All-Star Game, but he isn’t even close to the top in the first returns of fan voting.

Among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, Spicy P is sixth in votes with 234,035 despite averaging 25.9 points per game, good for 16th in the league. An All-Star in 2020, he has 8.3 rebounds per game as well.

Yet, he ranks well outside the starter spots in All-Star voting.

Just 12 players from each conference make the All-Star Game, with the top five named starters.

Siakam, 28, scored 11 points in Toronto’s 104-101 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and hit a season-high of 52 against the New York Knicks in December.

He earned his first NBA All-Star nod in 2020.

PASCAL SIAKAM FINISHES THE NIGHT WITH 52 PTS. pic.twitter.com/K2mBopTRtn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 22, 2022

While Siakam started strong in All-Star voting in 2022, he missed out on the event, with Toronto’s Fred VanVleet the only Raptor among the Eastern All-Stars.

There is a sizeable gap between him and the top spots, though, with Brooklyn Nets veteran Kevin Durant leading the voting with 3,118,545 votes. He’s among 15 NBA players that have received over a million votes.

Even if Siakam had four times as many votes as he does, he wouldn’t catch Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum in fourth, who has 2,178,330.

LET'S GO 🗣️ #WeTheNorth Make sure you get your votes in for PascAll-Star Siakam so he can keep climbing! VOTE VOTE VOTE!! ⤵️https://t.co/C9G3CCMvYZ pic.twitter.com/icHEmPd867 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 5, 2023

Former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sits ninth among Western Conference frontcourts with 303,477 votes. Meanwhile, his 2018 trade partner, DeMar DeRozan, now with Chicago, is sixth among Eastern Conference guards, with 544,629 votes.

Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder sits fourth among Western Conference guards with 911,774, while fellow Canadian and Golden State Warrior Andrew Wiggins is part of the million-vote club with 1,123,898 votes, good for fifth among frontcourts.

The Utah Jazz host the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on February 19, with festivities taking up the weekend starting February 17.

NBA All-Star voting first returns

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant (BKN) – 3,118,545 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) – 2,998,327 Joel Embiid (PHI) – 2,226,712 Jayson Tatum (BOS) – 2,178,330 Jimmy Butler (MIA) – 477,008 Pascal Siakam (TOR) – 324, 632 Kyle Kuzma (WAS) – 234,035 Paolo Banchero (ORL) – 212, 417 Nic Claxton (BKN) – 160,407 Jarett Allen (CLE) – 121,561

Guards

Kyrie Irving (BKN) – 2,071,715 Donovan Mitchell (CLE) – 1,637,374 James Harden (PHI) – 1,161,593 Jaylen Brown (BOS) – 1,032,522 Trae Young (ATL) – 791, 354 Demar DeRozan (CHI) 544,629 LaMelo Ball (CHA) – 299,113 Tyrese Haliburton (IND) – 281,691 Derrick Rose (NYK) – 220,229 Darius Garland (CLE) – 143, 826

Western Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James (LAL) – 3,168,694 Nikola Jokić (DEN) – 2,237,768 Anthony Davis (LAL) – 2,063,325 Zion Williamson (NOP) – 1,924,222 Andrew Wiggins (GSW) – 1,123,898 Paul George (LAC) – 955,896 Lauri Markkanen (UTA) – 466,988 Draymond Green (GSW) – 405,245 Kawhi Leonard (LAC) – 303,477 Kevin Looney (GSW_ – 245,985

Guards