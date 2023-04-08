Raptors host do-or-die play-in game vs Bulls next week

The Toronto Raptors will go head-to-head against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls next week, in a do-or-die play-in game at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto (40-41) has secured ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, following a 121-102 road loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Raptors will wrap up the regular season Sunday at home to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago (39-42), is guaranteed to finish in 10th place.

The Raptors host the Bulls Wednesday night in Toronto, with the winner of that game moving on to face the loser of Tuesday’s Eastern Conference play-in between the No. 7 seed Miami Heat (43-38) and No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks (41-40).

The Eastern Conference matchups for the 2023 AT&T Play-In Tournament are set. More information will be provided as the Western Conference matchups and schedule are finalized. pic.twitter.com/KtUcUbHQCr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 8, 2023

The Raptors must win Wednesday at home and Friday on the road to earn a spot in the playoffs, where they would play a best-of-seven series against league-leading Milwaukee (58-23).

The Raptors and Bulls played each other three times this season, twice in Toronto and once in Chicago. The home team won all three matchups.