Someone is renting out a bed on the floor of a kitchen for $950 a month

Finding an apartment to rent in Toronto has been especially nightmarish lately, with the average one-bedroom unit now going for more than $2,500 as the cost of living in the city in every other aspect likewise surges.

Competition is stiff for limited housing supply after the largest influx of newcomers to Canada on record, and homeowners facing a sudden hike in mortgage rates are scrambling to either rent out any space they can or raise prices as much as legally permitted if they are already a landlord.

The desperation on both ends of the landlord-renter relationship has led to some pretty grim listings, which have become an acceptable reality for anyone who doesn’t want to devote all of their earnings and then some to keep a roof over their head.

One of these is a tiny bachelor apartment in North York going for $950, which was in recent memory a normal price for such a unit, but is now considered a great deal.

Unfortunately, with the deal comes a catch or two.

Newly advertised on Kijiji, the basement unit near Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street is ridiculously tiny at just 300 square feet and is listed as furnished with a separate bathroom.

Unfortunately, the bathroom is the only thing that appears remotely acceptable about the unit, as the photos show that the sleeping quarters are a very poor excuse for a bed on the floor in the corner of the kitchen.

The linoleum tiles depicted in front of the kitchen space give away the fact that the “bed” — which is really just some type of crib-sized cushion propped a few inches above the floor — is only a few feet away from the fridge, counter space, microwave and sink.

Perhaps you might at least hope for a nice kitchen to look at as you drift off to sleep, but no; this one has very minimal counter and cupboard space, a few rudimentary open shelves, no stove, and only a portable cooktop.

Better yet, the listing’s overview states that appliances are not included, so who knows if you would even get access to the amenities shown?

Also not included are parking, outdoor space, or utilities, meaning a tenant will likely be paying more than $1,000 to rent an apartment smaller than some walk-in closets, with no living space, no dining space, and no adequate bed space — heck, not even an actual bed.

Pets are also not permitted on the premises, which is probably a good thing, as we can’t possibly imagine how one would deal with the smell of a litter box in such a small space.

A window with some natural light, air conditioning, and a decent location that is a few minutes’ walk to TTC, stores, etc., are the only perks, and definitely not enough to make this place worth it, at this or really any price.

The kicker of the listing is the fact that the landlord is asking for all of the fixings for what may very well be an illegal unit: first and last month’s rent, a credit report, an employment letter, two recent pay stubs, government ID, and a six-month minimum commitment.

The fact that the studio is described as a sublease shows just how dire the market has become, as someone has already been living in these conditions.