Injury to Blue Jays' Bo Bichette not as bad as first feared

It appears the Toronto Blue Jays have dodged a bullet, as the injury Bo Bichette sustained on Monday isn’t as bad as some initially feared.

Bichette was removed from Monday’s game versus the Baltimore Orioles after rounding first base on a single in the third inning. The Blue Jays said he was dealing with right knee discomfort, but didn’t provide an update as to how much time he may miss.

Resending this with exact John Schneider quote, he said MRI last night on Bo Bichette’s knee revealed “no significant structural damage, just some inflammation.” Blue Jays going day-to-day with him for now. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 1, 2023

The fear surrounding Bichette grew only larger after it was announced that the Blue Jays had acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals earlier today. Thankfully, however, this appears to have been an insurance move more than anything else, as an MRI done last night showed no structural damage to Bichette’s knee, according to manager John Schneider. As of now, he is being listed as day-to-day.

This news comes as a huge sigh of relief for the Blue Jays organization and its fans, as Bichette has been fantastic for both all season long. The 25-year-old superstar has 17 home runs, 59 RBIs and a batting average of .321 on the year. They need his bat in the lineup and, as of now, it doesn’t sound like they will have to wait very long for that to happen.

In the meantime, DeJong is expected to fill in for Bichette at shortstop. The 29-year-old has 13 home runs and 32 RBIs along with a .233 batting average this season. While not as talented as Bichette, he is no slouch, as proven by the fact that he was selected to play in the 2019 All-Star Game.

In large part due to the play of Bichette, the Blue Jays currently hold the final wild card position in the AL with a record of 59-48. They will look to further improve on that record tonight when they take on the Orioles at 7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT.