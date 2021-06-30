Toonie Tuesday returning to the KFC app for one day only

Through the pandemic, many of us have been feeling nostalgic while reflecting on the good ol’ days and simpler times. And, as a recent MRC Data study revealed, we’ve been seeking comfort in familiar, nostalgic content.

Since nothing pairs better with streaming our all-time favourite shows and movies than food, we were pretty excited to learn that — after more than a decade — KFC Canada is bringing back Toonie Tuesday for one day only. Except this time, it’s got a modern-day twist.

Before we explore further, it’s worth noting that this year, Toonie Tuesday falls on July 6, which is also National Fried Chicken Day. But wait…. this doesn’t happen again for another seven years. The stars have well and truly aligned for us this summer. (Fate? We think so.)

Way back when you were a teenager or younger, chances are you remember going into a KFC restaurant with your parents, guardians, or friends to order the always crispy-on-the-outside KFC chicken on Toonie Tuesday.

This year, you can relive the glory days by scoring one of KFC’s Famous Chicken Chicken sandwiches for just $2. Yes, you read that correctly (the price and the double mention of chicken in the name of this epic menu item).

“There is truly no better way to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day than with KFC’s famous fried chicken,” said Telly Carayannakis, performance marketing director at KFC Canada. “And with it landing on a Tuesday this year, it was a no-brainer to bring back Toonie Tuesday for one day only. Toonie Tuesday carries such history and heartwarming memories for many, and we wanted to make people smile as they relive that joy in a more modern way.”

To get your hands on this incredibly tasty sandwich for only $2, which by the way, is made with Canadian farm-raised chicken that’s marinated in buttermilk and breaded in KFC’s extra crispy seasoning, all you have to do is get the KFC app to receive your coupon.

Picture the handheld eat in all its glory, served between lightly toasted potato buns and topped with mayo and sweet pickles; it’s lunchtime (or dinnertime) snacking at its finest. Prefer a more spice-forward sandwich? Your coupon is also valid for the Spicy Famous Chicken Chicken sandwich.

Once you download the KFC app on Google Play or the App Store, a $2 coupon for a Famous Chicken Chicken sandwich will be dropped into your app wallet on Toonie Tuesday, July 6.

Remember, the offer can only be redeemed on the KFC app and within 30 days of its issue date — with one coupon per account. So, what are you waiting for?

Download the KFC app today and get ready for the long-awaited and deliciously good return of Toonie Tuesday for one day only this summer.