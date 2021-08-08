Canadian athletes take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony (PHOTOS)
Canadian athletes took in Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony to conclude the Games, a year later than originally planned.
Soccer gold medallist Christine Sinclair shared a photo with a few of her teammates on stage.
You know it’s a good night when you end up on the stage at the #Olympics closing ceremony #TeamCanada #RUSH #denimishot pic.twitter.com/DZ9MVRV98a
— Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) August 8, 2021
Decathlete and gold medal winner Damian Warner carried the flag for Canada, after setting an Olympic record in a dominant performance in athletics’ harshest all-around test.
Damian in denim 🇨🇦
Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer, Damian Warner, has entered the stadium 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fiXRTDbpFj
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
Much was made about Canada’s jean jacket ensemble, created by Hudson’s Bay.
Taking a look at the mean, jean Canadian Olympic team 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/mzb6dttKrg
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
The closing ceremony, of course, featured plenty of artistic light displays:
Lighting up the closing ceremony ⭐️
A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world and form the Olympic Rings pic.twitter.com/llnEHt492u
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
The next Olympic Summer Games are only three years away, taking place in Paris, France in 2024.
From the lights of Tokyo to the streets of Paris 🇯🇵🇫🇷
The Olympic flag is passed from the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/B3IiHKZido
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
Meanwhile, the next Olympic Winter Games in Beijing are under a year away, in the shortest distance between two Olympics since switching to the biannual format in 1994.
Say #ClosingCeremony (through your mask 😷)#TeamCanada | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HFDKQeiEv1
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 8, 2021
Unfortunately, many of Canada’s top athletes — names like swimmers Penny Oleksiak or Maggie Mac Neil — weren’t able to attend the closing ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The IOC mandated that all athletes must be out of the Olympic Village two days after their final competition, and thus many Canadian fan favourites had already returned home.
Arigato Tokyo 🇯🇵
From, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/FOs9XkJI8W
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021