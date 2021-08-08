Canadian athletes take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony (PHOTOS)

Canadian athletes took in Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony to conclude the Games, a year later than originally planned.

Soccer gold medallist Christine Sinclair shared a photo with a few of her teammates on stage.

You know it’s a good night when you end up on the stage at the #Olympics closing ceremony #TeamCanada #RUSH #denimishot pic.twitter.com/DZ9MVRV98a — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) August 8, 2021

Decathlete and gold medal winner Damian Warner carried the flag for Canada, after setting an Olympic record in a dominant performance in athletics’ harshest all-around test.

Damian in denim 🇨🇦 Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer, Damian Warner, has entered the stadium 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fiXRTDbpFj — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

Much was made about Canada’s jean jacket ensemble, created by Hudson’s Bay.

Taking a look at the mean, jean Canadian Olympic team 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/mzb6dttKrg — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

The closing ceremony, of course, featured plenty of artistic light displays:

Lighting up the closing ceremony ⭐️ A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world and form the Olympic Rings pic.twitter.com/llnEHt492u — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

The next Olympic Summer Games are only three years away, taking place in Paris, France in 2024.

From the lights of Tokyo to the streets of Paris 🇯🇵🇫🇷 The Olympic flag is passed from the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/B3IiHKZido — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the next Olympic Winter Games in Beijing are under a year away, in the shortest distance between two Olympics since switching to the biannual format in 1994.

Unfortunately, many of Canada’s top athletes — names like swimmers Penny Oleksiak or Maggie Mac Neil — weren’t able to attend the closing ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The IOC mandated that all athletes must be out of the Olympic Village two days after their final competition, and thus many Canadian fan favourites had already returned home.