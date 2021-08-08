SportsOlympics

Canadian athletes take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony (PHOTOS)

Adam Laskaris
Aug 8 2021, 6:46 am
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian athletes took in Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony to conclude the Games, a year later than originally planned.

Soccer gold medallist Christine Sinclair shared a photo with a few of her teammates on stage.

Decathlete and gold medal winner Damian Warner carried the flag for Canada, after setting an Olympic record in a dominant performance in athletics’ harshest all-around test.

Much was made about Canada’s jean jacket ensemble, created by Hudson’s Bay.

The closing ceremony, of course, featured plenty of artistic light displays:

The next Olympic Summer Games are only three years away, taking place in Paris, France in 2024.

Meanwhile, the next Olympic Winter Games in Beijing are under a year away, in the shortest distance between two Olympics since switching to the biannual format in 1994.

Unfortunately, many of Canada’s top athletes — names like swimmers Penny Oleksiak or Maggie Mac Neil — weren’t able to attend the closing ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The IOC mandated that all athletes must be out of the Olympic Village two days after their final competition, and thus many Canadian fan favourites had already returned home.

