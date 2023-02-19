Hardworking toddler pitches in at BC family business (VIDEO)

Little Thomas is only 16 months old but he’s already one of the hardest workers at his parent’s small business.

Tamara Pelletier is one of the owners of a water delivery service located in Quesnel, which is about an hour from Prince George.

Last year, she started to bring her son Thomas into the shop where he quickly learned the roles and responsibilities of employees at Caraboo Waters by watching his parents.

“He just watched us… day in and day out, do the exact same thing. So he just wants to do it, too,” she said.

And soon, he started to help out.



“He just likes to pack [water bottles], and he’ll put them on the shelf. When customers come in, he’ll meet them at the door and take them over by the bottle wash station,” Pelletier explained.

After Thomas’ mom started to film clips of the little hard worker, one video of him organizing a shelf of water bottles received nearly a million likes.

That fame has meant Thomas is being recognized all over town, Pelletier said.

“It’s overwhelming almost,” she told Daily Hive. “People are just excited because lots of people know him around town.”

Pelletier she is delighted the video of her little one has brightened people’s day and brought some positivity to people’s social media feeds.