So, you’re planning a summer wedding? How exciting! With blue skies, warm sun, long days, and an overall sense of joy in the air, it’s the perfect season to celebrate love.

But no matter the time of year, weddings always take a lot of preparation, so it’s easy to get a little overwhelmed at times.

To ensure your Vancouver summer wedding is nothing short of extraordinary, we’ve teamed up with Truffles Fine Foods, a local catering company, to put together a list of helpful tips that will make your special day all the more magical.

Host it all outdoors

When planning your wedding, why not take advantage of the summer sun? Because, as we all know, when it’s gone, it’s gone (looking at you, Raincouver). Host your wedding outdoors, where you can be surrounded by beautiful scenery with fresh air, natural light, and open space.

You can choose from a plethora of enchanting locations, such as a beach, garden, vineyard — or even your own backyard. Of course, it’s always good to have a backup plan in place in case of any last-minute weather changes.

Serve refreshing drinks

An outdoor wedding during a Vancouver summer means that, inevitably, you and your guests are going to be feeling the heat. Along with providing tons of sunscreen, make sure to keep everyone cool and refreshed by serving up an array of cold drinks, like lemonade, iced tea, or chilled wine.

Or, to make things a little more fun, why not create a signature cocktail for your event? It could be a playful twist on a classic, or something totally unique that captures the essence of your love story. [does TFF serve cocktails? we can weave in messaging here]

Incorporate seasonal flowers

Summer is the time of year when everything is in bloom and there’s colour all around, so why not infuse the beauty of the season into your wedding?

Use flowers like sunflowers, daisies, roses, or any others that you love to create an atmosphere of romance and really evoke that lush, summery vibe.

Create fun activities

One surefire way to make your wedding a fun experience for everyone who attends is to have some entertaining activities where everyone can participate. This is also a perfect way to get guests to mingle — so get creative!

For example, a photo booth is always a hit at weddings. All you need to do is set up a simple backdrop and provide fun props for your guests to take pictures and make lasting memories. How about some backyard games? The opportunities for connection are endless.

Get the perfect caterer

Having a great caterer on your big day is paramount because it means you and your guests get to have a memorable dining experience — and Truffles Fine Foods is the perfect choice. With over 15 years of experience in developing menus, they know how to satisfy any foodie palate with their unique Vancouver-inspired dishes.

First, they will set up a consultation with you to discuss your unique needs, preferences, and budget, and work with you to plan a menu that reflects exactly what you want. They offer something for everyone to enjoy, with helpful vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

On your wedding day, Truffles Fine Foods will prepare the food and beverages using only fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, ensuring the highest quality. They also provide service staff who’ll set up the food stations, serve the food and drink, and clean up when everything’s over! With such seamless and efficient service, all you need to do is relax and enjoy your day without any worries.

Ready to celebrate your wedding with food that you and your guests will love? Find more information about Truffles Fine Foods online or book them as your caterer here.