"The Tinder Swindler" fraudster reportedly signs deal with Hollywood agent

The old adage that “crime doesn’t pay” might not hold true for the so-called Tinder Swindler.

According to TMZ, Simon Leviev, convicted fraudster and subject of the new Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” is setting his sights on Hollywood.

The 31-year-old con man has reportedly signed with LA-based manager Gina Rodriguez. Rodriguez reps a variety of reality TV stars.

According to TMZ, Leviev and Rodriguez have discuess “a bunch of plans” to transition the Swindler’s fame into profit and an “entertainment career.”

In the Netflix documentary, Leviev is shown conning women out of millions of dollars after matching with them on the dating app.

The TMZ article says Leviev wants to start his own dating show where contestants “compete for his love.”

He’s also apparently expressed interest in starting a podcast, highlugh the do’s and don’t’s of meeting people online.

The Netflix doc was released across North America at the beginning of February, and Leviev was subsequently banned from a collection of dating sites, including Tinder and Hinge. He also no longer has an Instagram account but has been seen posting on TikTok.

Netflix estimates that “The Tinder Swindler” could have scammed up to $10 million out of his victims, all of whom he met on the dating app.