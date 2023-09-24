A Tim Hortons located on a university campus has found itself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a viral video that showed rats emerging from the kitchen ceiling.

A TikTok account named @ratswaterloo posted a video of the incident on September 20. In the 58-second video, a rat can be seen poking its nose out from the ceiling above a kitchen counter at what appears to be a Tim Hortons located at the University of Waterloo’s Student Life Centre.

It remains in that position for a few seconds, likely assessing the situation and checking if the coast is clear. It disappears for a moment only to reappear again, deciding it’s safe to come out.

The rat then gingerly runs down a steel pipe along the wall and is quickly followed by a second rat.

“This is what our tuition gets us???” reads the video caption. “Rat family living nice at SLC Tim Hortons.”

“I love Ratatouille!” wrote one commenter, referring to the 2007 animated movie about a rat who dreams of becoming a chef.

“I just want my iced capps, damn 😭,” stated another viewer.

According to Google, the Tim Hortons is now temporarily closed. Daily Hive has contacted Tim Hortons and the University of Waterloo for more information about the incident.

It’s not the first time a rodent has been spotted at a Tim Hortons.

In July, another TikTok user shared a video of a mouse making its way inside a container on a counter at a Tim Hortons in Napanee, Ontario.